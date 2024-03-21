Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands talk outside their team garage ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) Photo: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands talk outside their team garage ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) Photo: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake