It's time for the Spanish Grand Prix! March Marqueze will be starting from pole position for the first time with Gresini in front of the home crowd at Jerez on Sunday, April 28, and many more thrilling wheels-to-wheels are set to unfold. (More Motorsport News)
Francesco Bagnaia, who won the Spanish GP last year and struggled through a wet Qualifying race this time around, finished seventh on his factory Ducati. Bezzecchi sealed the second grid riding his GP23 by the VR46 squad in an intense battle against Pramac's Jorge Martin.
MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix Grid:
Sprint Race – 12 laps:
Advertisement
Saturday 27 April - 2pm
Warm Up Race:
Sunday 28 April - 8.40 - 8.50am
Main Grand Prix Race – 25 laps
Sunday 28 April - 1pm
Where to watch the 2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix?
The 2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live by Eurosport in India.
All the MotoGP 2024 races will be available to stream online on the Jio Cinema app and website.