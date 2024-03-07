MotoGP 2024 Live Streaming: Everything You Need To Know

When the 22 riders prepare their bikes for the 21 races, the world embarks on a journey from Qatar to Valenciana. The MotoGP 2024 season is finally knocking on the door, set to commence on March 8, Friday with free practice sessions, with several motives this time - Francesco Bagnaia aims to win three consecutive titles, Jorge Martin hopes for a spot at Ducati, Enea Bastianini seeking to repeat 2020, and others with their own aspirations. (More Motorsport News) Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi
The pre-season testing of MotoGP 2024 has already given a glimpse into what fans can expect this season- thrills at first, and new storylines both on and off the track. One notable development is the eight-time world champion Marc Marquez's switch from Honda to Ducati, sparking interest in the MotoGP world. He already had a disappointing ride during the Sepang test.
Another rider to watch out for is Jorge Martin, the runner-up in the 2023 MotoGP title race, who will not only have to compete against Marquez but also Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi for his goals. The Italian manufacturer will face strong competition from emerging rivals Aprilia and KTM, adding to the off-track drama in the market including the release of rookie Pedro Acosta from KTM in 2025.
MotoGP 2024 Schedule:
March 10:
Grand Prix of Qatar
Track - Lusail International Circuit
March 24:
Grand Prix of Portugal
Track - Autodromo Internacional do Algarve
April 14:
Grand Prix of the Americas
Track - Circuit of The Americas
April 28:
Grand Prix of Spain
Track - Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
May 12:
Grand Prix of France
Track - Le Mans
May 26:
Grand Prix of Catalunya
Track - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
2 June:
Grand Prix of Italy
Track - Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
June 16:
Grand Prix of Kazakhstan
Track - Sokol International Racetrack
June 30:
Grand Prix of Netherlands
Track - TT Circuit Assen
July 7:
Germany
Track - Sachsenring
August 4:
Grand Prix of Great Britain
Track - Silverstone Circuit
August 18:
Grand Prix of Austria
Track - Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
September 1:
Grand Prix of Aragon
Track - MotorLand
September 8:
Grand Prix of San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
Track - World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
September 22:
Grand Prix of India
Track - Buddh International Circuit
September 29:
Grand Prix of Indonesia
Track - Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
October 6:
Grand Prix of Japan
Track - Mobility Resort Motegi
October 20:
Grand Prix of Australia
Track - Phillip Island
October 27:
Grand Prix of Thailand
Track - Chang International Circuit
November 3:
Grand Prix of Malaysia
Track - Sepang International Circuit
November 17:
Grand Prix of Comunitat Valenciana
Track - Ricardo Tormo Circuit
Where to watch MotoGP 2024?
All the MotoGP races of the 2024 season will be broadcast live by Eurosport in India.
Live streaming of MotoGP 2024 will be available online on the Jio Cinema app.