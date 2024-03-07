MotoGP 2024 Live Streaming: Everything You Need To Know

The pre-season testing of MotoGP 2024 has already given a glimpse into what fans can expect this season- thrills at first, and new storylines both on and off the track. One notable development is the eight-time world champion Marc Marquez's switch from Honda to Ducati, sparking interest in the MotoGP world. He already had a disappointing ride during the Sepang test.

Another rider to watch out for is Jorge Martin, the runner-up in the 2023 MotoGP title race, who will not only have to compete against Marquez but also Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi for his goals. The Italian manufacturer will face strong competition from emerging rivals Aprilia and KTM, adding to the off-track drama in the market including the release of rookie Pedro Acosta from KTM in 2025.