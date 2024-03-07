Motorsport

MotoGP 2024 Live Streaming: Everything You Need To Know

MotoGP 2024 has finally arrived, bringing together 22 riders in fierce battles across 21 races, from the Lusail International Circuit to the Ricardo Tormo Circuit. Here are the streaming options, schedule, preview, and everything you need to know before the wheels hit the ground

March 7, 2024
Riders in action at the Qatar Test ahead of the 2024 MotoGP race on February 21, 2024. (Photo: X| MotoGP)
When the 22 riders prepare their bikes for the 21 races, the world embarks on a journey from Qatar to Valenciana. The MotoGP 2024 season is finally knocking on the door, set to commence on March 8, Friday with free practice sessions, with several motives this time - Francesco Bagnaia aims to win three consecutive titles, Jorge Martin hopes for a spot at Ducati, Enea Bastianini seeking to repeat 2020, and others with their own aspirations. (More Motorsport News) Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi

The pre-season testing of MotoGP 2024 has already given a glimpse into what fans can expect this season- thrills at first, and new storylines both on and off the track. One notable development is the eight-time world champion Marc Marquez's switch from Honda to Ducati, sparking interest in the MotoGP world. He already had a disappointing ride during the Sepang test.

Another rider to watch out for is Jorge Martin, the runner-up in the 2023 MotoGP title race, who will not only have to compete against Marquez but also Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi for his goals. The Italian manufacturer will face strong competition from emerging rivals Aprilia and KTM, adding to the off-track drama in the market including the release of rookie Pedro Acosta from KTM in 2025.

MotoGP 2024 Schedule:

March 10:

Grand Prix of Qatar

Track - Lusail International Circuit

March 24:

Grand Prix of Portugal

Track - Autodromo Internacional do Algarve

April 14:

Grand Prix of the Americas

Track - Circuit of The Americas

April 28:

Grand Prix of Spain

Track - Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto

May 12:

Grand Prix of France

Track - Le Mans

May 26:

Grand Prix of Catalunya

Track - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

2 June:

Grand Prix of Italy

Track - Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

June 16:

Grand Prix of Kazakhstan

Track - Sokol International Racetrack

June 30:

Grand Prix of Netherlands

Track - TT Circuit Assen

July 7:

Germany

Track - Sachsenring

August 4:

Grand Prix of Great Britain

Track - Silverstone Circuit

August 18:

Grand Prix of Austria

Track - Red Bull Ring-Spielberg

September 1:

Grand Prix of Aragon

Track - MotorLand

September 8:

Grand Prix of San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

Track - World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

September 22:

Grand Prix of India

Track - Buddh International Circuit

September 29:

Grand Prix of Indonesia

Track - Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit

October 6:

Grand Prix of Japan

Track - Mobility Resort Motegi

October 20:

Grand Prix of Australia

Track - Phillip Island

October 27:

Grand Prix of Thailand

Track - Chang International Circuit

November 3:

Grand Prix of Malaysia

Track - Sepang International Circuit

November 17:

Grand Prix of Comunitat Valenciana

Track - Ricardo Tormo Circuit

Where to watch MotoGP 2024?

All the MotoGP races of the 2024 season will be broadcast live by Eurosport in India.

Live streaming of MotoGP 2024 will be available online on the Jio Cinema app.

