Motorsport

F1 2025: Lando Norris Wins Monaco Grand Prix To Narrow Oscar Piastri’s Championship Lead

Lando Norris claimed victory at the Monaco Grand Prix 2025, closing gaps on McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 drivers championship lead to just three points. Starting from pole, Norris locked up into Turn 1 but held off a relentless charge from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to take his second Grand Prix win of the season. It marked his first win since the Australian Grand Prix, despite a sprint win in Miami. Leclerc settled for second in his home race, while Piastri finished third. Max Verstappen, affected by a late mandatory pit stop under Monaco’s new two-stop rule, took fourth.