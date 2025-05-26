F1 2025: Lando Norris Wins Monaco Grand Prix To Narrow Oscar Piastri’s Championship Lead

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.
Zak Brown, McLaren chief celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, centre, celebrates on the podium with Zak Brown, McLaren chief, left, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, centre left, and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia after winning the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.
Albert II, Prince of Monaco is on the podium with Charlene, Princess of Monaco after the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.
Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany steers his car during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain leads the field after the start of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain leads the field after the start during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.