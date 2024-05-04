Motorsport

Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches Sprint Victory; Lewis Hamilton Penalized

It was a bad drive for Lewis Hamilton, who was penalised for speeding in the pit lane, dropping him from eighth down to 16th. Meanwhile, reigning world champion Max Verstappen finished on top at the Miami Grand Prix sprint race ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix sprint race.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen claimed victory in the sprint race ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. (More Motorsport News)

Verstappen clinched pole for the sprint in Friday's qualifying session, and capitalised on that effort to finish ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on Saturday.

BY Stats Perform

The Dutchman had to see off an early push from Leclerc, but ultimately had too much.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate, recovered from an early mistake to finish third.

Daniel Ricciardo took fourth, having fended off the challenge of both Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri.

It was a bad drive for Lewis Hamilton, who was penalised for speeding in the pit lane, dropping him from eighth down to 16th.

