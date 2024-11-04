Motorsport

Max Verstappen Creates F1 History With Sao Paulo GP Triumph; Becomes First Driver To Win...

If Verstappen finishes ahead of Norris in the next race at Las Vegas, the Dutch would win his fourth consecutive F1 driver's championship.

Max Verstappen. Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Max Verstappen now looks set to win his fourth straight F1 title with a remarkable victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday which helped him stretch the lead against Nando Lorris. (More Motorsport News)

Lando Norris pictured at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix - null
Brazilian GP: Norris Claims Verstappen 'Got Lucky' In Sao Paulo As Title Hopes Fade

BY Stats Perform

In a stunning display on a wet track in Sao Paulo, Verstappen started from 17th and went past everyone else on the track to register an astonishing victory. Norris, who started from pole, had a poor outing and finished eighth. The gap between the two has now extended to over 62 points.

Verstappen's win in Brazil also helped the Dutch establish a new all-time record. The Red Bull driver on Sunday became the first man in F1 history to win a race from 10 different grid positions. He has won from 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 14th, and now 17th grid position, making him the first F1 driver to do so.

Before this, Verstappen shared the record Fernando Alonso who had both previously won from nine different grid positions.

The Sao Paulo win which helped Verstappen break his 10-race winless streak, also made the Red Bull driver first man in almost two decades to climb 16 places to win a race. In fact, it was just the sixth time in F1 history that a driver made such a massive leap to win a race. The last driver to climb 16 places to win a race was Kimi Raikkonen in Japan in 2005.

