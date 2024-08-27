Logan Sargeant Replaced By Williams For Rest Of F1 Season

Williams have replaced Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto for the last nine races of the 2024 Formula 1 season. (More Motorsport News)
Sargeant was already set to leave Williams at the end of the season, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz set to take his seat for 2025.
However, his second season in F1 has been cut short, following a huge crash in the final practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday.
In 36 races, Sargeant earned one point for Williams, compared to team-mate Alex Albon, who scored 31 points during that period.
Colapinto will make his competitive debut at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, having previously driven for Williams in practice at the British GP earlier this year.
"It is an honour to be making my Formula 1 debut with Williams – this is what dreams are made of," Colapinto said.
"The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front, which I can't wait to be part of.
"Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve, but I am up for the challenge, and I'm fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success."