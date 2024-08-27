Motorsport

Logan Sargeant Replaced By Williams For Rest Of F1 Season

Logan Sargeant's second season in F1 has been cut short, following a huge crash in the final practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday

Williams-Logan-Sargeant-f1
Former Williams driver Logan Sargeant
info_icon

Williams have replaced Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto for the last nine races of the 2024 Formula 1 season. (More Motorsport News)

Sargeant was already set to leave Williams at the end of the season, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz set to take his seat for 2025.

However, his second season in F1 has been cut short, following a huge crash in the final practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday.

In 36 races, Sargeant earned one point for Williams, compared to team-mate Alex Albon, who scored 31 points during that period.

Colapinto will make his competitive debut at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, having previously driven for Williams in practice at the British GP earlier this year.

"It is an honour to be making my Formula 1 debut with Williams – this is what dreams are made of," Colapinto said.

"The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front, which I can't wait to be part of.

"Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve, but I am up for the challenge, and I'm fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Selector Luke Wright Backs Jonny Bairstow To Bounce Back
  2. Shakib Al Hasan To Continue Playing For Bangladesh Until Proven Guilty In Murder Case
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Olly Stone Set To Make First Test Appearance Since 2021
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Hopes India Will Break Final Barrier
  5. Jay Shah Takes Helm As ICC's Independent Chairman
Football News
  1. Atalanta Sign Rui Patricio, Juan Musso Joins Atletico On Loan
  2. Mikel Merino Makes Arsenal Switch From Real Sociedad
  3. Wojciech Szczesny Announces Retirement Following Juventus Exit
  4. UEFA Champions League New Format Explained: More Teams, More Games, More Prize Money
  5. Mohun Bagan SG Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2nd Semi-Final Highlights: MBSG Complete Comeback To Book Finals Spot On Penalties
Tennis News
  1. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
  2. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  3. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  5. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi HC Passes Order Against ‘Deceptively Similar’ Product As Boroline, Declares It ‘Well-known Trademark’
  2. Maratha Activist Jarange Warns Govt, Issues Sep 30 Deadline For Resolution Of Farmers’ Issues
  3. 'All Because Of Politics': BRS K Kavitha Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 5 Months | WATCH
  4. Delhi: Money Generated From Excise ‘Scam’ Was Spent As Per Kejriwal’s Wishes In Goa, CBI Tells Court
  5. No 'Miya-Muslims' In Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'I Will Take Sides' Remark Sparks Uproar
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Are Ultraprocessed Foods Really Bad? Know These Things Before Discarding Them
  2. iPhone 16 Is Coming Soon ── What We Know About Apple Event 2024
  3. Traveling With Friends? Here’s How To Make It Amazing
  4. Are You Reading Food Labels Right? Here’s What You Need To Know
  5. You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day
World News
  1. Are Ultraprocessed Foods Really Bad? Know These Things Before Discarding Them
  2. A Syrian Journalist Who Reports For Int'l Agencies Is Arrested By Turkish-backed Authorities
  3. iPhone 16 Is Coming Soon ── What We Know About Apple Event 2024
  4. Israel Rescues 52-Year-Old Qaid Farhan Alkadi From Gaza, 110 Hostages Remain In Hamas Captivity
  5. Russia-France Ties Hit 'All Time Low' After Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Foreign Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case Highlights: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day