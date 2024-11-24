Motorsport

Las Vegas GP: Verstappen 'Hungry' For More After Securing Fourth Straight World Championship Title

Verstappen is now only 10.5 points away from becoming the third driver in F1 history to cross the 3000-point mark after Hamilton (4829.50) and Sebastian Vettel (3098)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Max-Verstappen
Max Verstappen
info_icon

Max Verstappen has said that he is hungry for more success after claiming his fourth consecutive Formula One world title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (More Sports News)

The Red Bull driver claimed the title by finishing fifth, ahead of championship rival Lando Norris, in the race which was won by George Russell of Mercedes. 

Verstappen is now behind only Lewis Hamilton (seven), Michael Schumacher (seven) and Juan Manuel Fangio (five) in terms of world titles won, and the Dutchman has said he will aim for a fifth title in 2025. 

"If you look to next year right now, I think it's going to be a proper battle between a lot of cars, but I'm hungry," said Verstappen, who secured the title with two races to spare. 

"I'm going to enjoy this and there are still two more races that I want to do well. We take a little break, and we will try and go for it again next year."

It has been a challenging season for the Red Bull driver who won seven of the first 10 races in 2024, but has only recorded a single victory in 12 races since, allowing McLaren's Norris to mount a championship fight.  

But Norris, who came in at sixth place on Sunday, is now 63 points behind the Dutchman with only 60 points left to race for this season. 

"It’s been a long season. We started off amazing, and we were cruising, but then we had a tough run as a team, but we kept it together, we kept working on improvements and I couldn’t be more proud of everyone, what they have done for me," said Verstappen, the sixth driver to win four drivers' championships or more. 

To stand here as a four-time world champion is something I never thought was possible. At the moment I’m feeling relieved but also very proud.

"It was a very challenging season, also as a person at times it was very challenging, and I had to be calm. In a way, I still prefer last season. I enjoyed it a lot, but I think this season has taught me a lot of lessons."

Verstappen became the youngest driver in F1 history at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix, where he raced for Toro Rosso at the age of 17. 

After being promoted to Red Bull the following season, he won the Spanish GP on debut to become the youngest-ever race winner. 

"I was just happy to be there [racing] and dreaming of potential victories and standing on the podium, just normal things that are already very difficult to achieve," the 27-year-old talked about his early years in F1. 

"We then just got onto that run of a tough few years when we kept trying, and then we hit the ground running with the new concept.”

Verstappen is now only 10.5 points away from becoming the third driver in F1 history to cross the 3000-point mark after Hamilton (4829.50) and Sebastian Vettel (3098) and he will hope to achieve that milestone at next week's penultimate race in Qatar. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Bumrah, Siraj Shatter Australian Top-Order; India Need Seven More Wickets To Win
  2. IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates, Day 1: Arshdeep SOLD To PBKS At 18 Crores; Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Among Big Names In Jeddah
  3. ZIM Vs PAK, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Zimbabwe In Deep Trouble As Pakistan Keep Up The Pressure In Bulawayo
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Indian Batter Virat Kohli's Six Hits Steward At Perth - Watch
  5. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  3. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  4. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  5. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. From Severe To Very Poor, Delhi’s Air Quality Improves Slightly
  2. Maharashtra: Mahayuti Bagged 4 Muslim-Majority Seats, Faired Well In Urban Seats | Deep Dive
  3. All-Party Meet: Govt Appeals To All Parties To Ensure Smooth Functioning Of Parliament
  4. Two More Infants Die, Toll In Jhansi Medical College Fire Rises To 17
  5. Mahayuti Sweeps Western Maharashtra Sugar Belt; Big Setback For MVA
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  2. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  3. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  4. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  5. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign