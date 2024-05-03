Lewis Hamilton says it would be "a privilege" to work with Adrian Newey if the designer chooses to join Ferrari following his departure from Red Bull. (More Motorsport News)
Newey, who has been with Red Bull since 2006, will leave the team in early 2025 and is free to join a rival team ahead of the 2026 season.
Ferrari are thought to be favourites to get his signature ahead of the impending arrival of seven-time world champion Hamilton.
Asked about the possibility of pairing up with Newey, who is widely regarded as the greatest designer in Formula One history, Hamilton said: "If I was to do a list of people I would love to work with, he would absolutely be at the top of it.
"Any team would be fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him.
"Adrian has got such a great history and track record. He's obviously done an amazing job throughout his career and engaging with teams and the knowledge he has. I think he would be an amazing addition.
"Ferrari have already got a great team. They are already making huge progress and strides – their car is quicker this year.
"He [Newey] would be a privilege to work with."
Newey informed Red Bull he wanted to leave after a tumultuous period behind the scenes for the Formula One constructors' champions.
At the start of the season, controversy surrounded team principal Christian Horner as he was accused of engaging in inappropriate controlling behaviour towards a female member of staff, accusations he denied and was cleared of following an independent investigation.
World champion Max Verstappen said he does not blame Newey for leaving Red Bull.
"But at the end of the day, and that's what I also said to Adrian, you have to do what you think is best for yourself, because at the end of the day, F1 is a bit of a shark tank. And I think it's very important that you do think about yourself, that you make the right decisions for yourself and your family.
"So I also don't blame him. If someone wants to leave, you go and pursue other goals or things in life, so that's absolutely fine."