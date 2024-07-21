Motorsport

Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying: Lando Norris Takes Pole; Oscar Piastri 2nd, Max Verstappen 3rd- In Pics

Max Verstappen was left at the third spot in the qualifying race for the Hungarian Grand Prix as the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took the pole and second position on the starting grid for Sunday's race. This becomes the first front row lock out for McLaren in over a decade. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez crashed out in the first session. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start from the fourth spot.

Lando Norris with Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, center, poses with McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after setting the pole position in the qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.

2/10
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain smiles after setting the pole position in the qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.

3/10
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia smiles after qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.

4/10
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.

5/10
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.

6/10
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada steers his car during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.

7/10
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.

8/10
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.

9/10
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.

10/10
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car followed by McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.

