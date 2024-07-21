Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying: Lando Norris Takes Pole; Oscar Piastri 2nd, Max Verstappen 3rd- In Pics

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, center, poses with McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after setting the pole position in the qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain smiles after setting the pole position in the qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia smiles after qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada steers his car during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car followed by McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary.