Motorsport

Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying: Lando Norris Takes Pole; Oscar Piastri 2nd, Max Verstappen 3rd- In Pics

Max Verstappen was left at the third spot in the qualifying race for the Hungarian Grand Prix as the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took the pole and second position on the starting grid for Sunday's race. This becomes the first front row lock out for McLaren in over a decade. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez crashed out in the first session. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start from the fourth spot.