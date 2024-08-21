Motorsport

Formula 1: Hamilton Plays Down Championship Challenge Ahead Of Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful Mercedes can continue their strong form heading into the second half of the Formula 1 season but played down the possibility of challenging for the Drivers' Championship

Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes-Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton is hopeful Mercedes can build on their recent showings before the summer break
info_icon

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful Mercedes can continue their strong form heading into the second half of the Formula 1 season but played down the possibility of challenging for the Drivers' Championship. (More Motorsport News)

Hamilton, who has scored the most points in the last five races (95), currently sits sixth in the standings, 127 points behind leader Max Verstappen. 

After a slow start to the season, Mercedes have seen a rapid turnaround in fortunes, picking up more points than any team since the Monaco Grand Prix in May. 

The 39-year-old earned victories at Silverstone and Spa, while team-mate George Russell also won at the Austrian Grand Prix to close the gap to Ferrari in the Constructors' Championship. 

With the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, Hamilton has the chance to record four consecutive podiums for the first time since 2022 between Canada and Hungary (five) but acknowledged the difficulty of potentially challenging for an eighth world title. 

“No. It would be high hopes,” Hamilton said. “But, I mean, if we can continue this kind of performance as we've had the last few races, which has been fantastic.

"I think if we can start our weekends off a little bit better, hopefully we can continue.

“I think, obviously, the McLaren was very strong [in Belgium], we were just a bit further ahead early on [in the race], but yeah, we’ve just got to keep pushing.”

The final 10 races of the season will mark Hamilton's last as a Mercedes driver before his switch to Ferrari to link up with Charles Leclerc for the 2025 campaign. 

For Russell, he is yet to find out who will be lining up on the grid with him next season, with Prema Racing's Kimi Antonelli the frontrunner to replace Hamilton. 

The 26-year-old finds himself eighth in the Drivers' Championship, missing out on victory in Belgium after being disqualified when his car was found to be underweight.

However, the Silver Arrows' recent form has given Russell confidence about their chances of a consistent title push in 2025. 

“I think for all of us, it's been a difficult couple of years getting the car into a place where we can consistently fight for victories," Russell said. 

"But I'm so motivated, so excited for the second half of the season, which is ultimately building up towards 2025.

“And when you look at the competition now, there's no reason why we can't fight.

If the season started in Montreal, the championship standings would be looking very, very different, so, it's going to be great.

“I think there's so much motivation from all the other teams to get back to the front, from McLaren, from Ferrari, from ourselves.

"So for sure, it's not going to be easy, and hopefully we see a good fight on our hands into next year.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: Najmul Hossain Shanto & Co Field First In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: BAN Win Toss, Opt To Field In Rawalpindi; Check Playing XIs
  3. DPL 2024: Priyansh Arya Leads South Delhi Superstarz To Six-Wicket Win - Match Report
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: ENG Look To More Wins, Points With WTC Final In Mind
  5. Bangladesh Unrest: Faruque Ahmed Replaces Nazmul Hassan As BCB President
Football News
  1. PFA's Player Of The Year: Foden, Palmer, Shaw Win - In Pics
  2. PFA Awards: Rodri Predicts Player Of The Year Foden Could Be England's Best-Ever
  3. Serie A: Juventus Duo Thuram, Weah Suffer Hamstring Injuries In Opener
  4. Lille 2-0 Slavia Praha: Zhegrova's Second Ensures Strong Lead In Champions League Qualifying
  5. PFA Awards: Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bunny Shaw Win Top Prizes
Tennis News
  1. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  2. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  3. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  5. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 21, 2024
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: CISF Visits RG Kar Hospital; 3 Cops Suspended In Vandalism Probe
  3. 'Arrogance Remains': Revanth Reddy Vs BRS Over Telangana Statue Row
  4. Bihar: RJD Leader Followed Till Home, Shot Dead; Blame Is On Nitish Govt
  5. Jharkhand: Former CM Champai Soren's Convoy Meets With Accident, 1 Dead
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Why Did California And Minnesota Skip The DNC Roll Call? Here's The Reason
  2. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  3. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  5. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
World News
  1. Why Did California And Minnesota Skip The DNC Roll Call? Here's The Reason
  2. 28 Killed As Bus Carrying Shiite Pilgrims From Pakistan To Iraq Crashes In Iran
  3. Multiple Tests Ahead For India's 'Strategic Patience' On Bangladesh
  4. Nepal: Nearly 200 People Killed In 2 Months Due To Rain-Induced Floods And Landslides | Details
  5. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
Latest Stories
  1. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case: Shocking Claims Surface Over Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hosp; His Polygraph Test Likely
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Fails To Fly At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: BAN Win Toss, Opt To Field In Rawalpindi; Check Playing XIs
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: CISF Visits RG Kar Hospital; 3 Cops Suspended In Vandalism Probe