After a successful night in Australia, Scuderia Ferrari is hoping to replicate their previous 1-2 victory in Japan as well. Red Bull, the dominator, encountered problems with their RB20 car at Albert Park, resulting in an early exit for Max Verstappen. However, they are now determined to turn this setback into a comeback at the Japanese Grand Prix, which is set to take place on April 7, Sunday. (More Motorsport News)
The weekend of March 24 remained historical, one that made McLaren's Lando Norris the only driver to achieve 14 podiums without a single Grand Prix win. With Oscar Piastri's P4, McLaren surpassed Mercedes in the standings. Carlos Sainz with the wounds of his appendix surgery won the race, with teammate Charles Leclerc securing P2.
Besides, Max Verstappen was en route to breaking his own record of 10 consecutive wins and had his streak halted at 9 wins due to a brake failure in his car. However, teammate Sergio Perez finished fifth.
For Mercedes, the week once again passed scratching heads. Not only did Lewis Hamilton struggle in Free practice but had to finish the main race at P18, his worst position in the Australian Grand Prix. George Russell ended up on P17. There was indeed "something wrong" with the W15. What? The Silver Arrows are determined to identify before the Japanese Grand Prix.
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix Race Timings:
April 5, Friday
Free Practise 1 - 11: 30 am local time | 8: 00 am IST
Free Practise 2 - 3:00 pm local time | 11:30 am IST
April 6, Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 11:30 am local time | 8:00 am IST
Qualifying - 3:00 pm local time | 11:30 am IST
April 7, Sunday
Grand Prix Race: 2:00 pm local time | 10:30 am IST
Where to watch the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix?
In India, the 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Race will be available to stream on the FanCode app and F1 TV Pro.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of F1 races in India.
In Australia, Channel 10, Fox Sports will broadcast the 2024 Formula 1 Grand Prix race, and to stream online it will be available on Foxtel Go, Kayo Sports, 10 Play.