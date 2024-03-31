After a successful night in Australia, Scuderia Ferrari is hoping to replicate their previous 1-2 victory in Japan as well. Red Bull, the dominator, encountered problems with their RB20 car at Albert Park, resulting in an early exit for Max Verstappen. However, they are now determined to turn this setback into a comeback at the Japanese Grand Prix, which is set to take place on April 7, Sunday. (More Motorsport News)