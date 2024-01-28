The 2024 World Rally Championship has begun with the Monte Carlo Rally that saw Thierry Neuville from Hyundai taking the honours in a stunning driver over Sebastien Ogier following a superb head-to-head battle. The Rally will conclude on Sunday, January 28 following the three stages. (More Motorsport News)
FIA World Rally Championship 2024: Know The Drivers And Their Cars
Here is the driver line-up and the rally teams for the ongoing FIA World Rally Championship 2024
Ahead of the new season, here's the line-up of the drivers and their rally cars at the World Rally Championship 2024:
Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team
Car - Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Team Principal - Jari Matti Latvala
Driver To Watch - Elfyn Evans (UK)
Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team
Car- Hyundai I20 N Rally1
Team Principal - Cyril Abiteboul
Driver To Watch - Thierry Neuville (Belgium)
M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
Car - Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1
Team Principal - Principal: Richard Millener
Driver To Watch - Adrien Fourmaux (France)