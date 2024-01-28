FIA World Rally Championship 2024: Know The Drivers And Their Cars

Motorsport

The 2024 World Rally Championship has begun with the Monte Carlo Rally that saw Thierry Neuville from Hyundai taking the honours in a stunning driver over Sebastien Ogier following a superb head-to-head battle. The Rally will conclude on Sunday, January 28 following the three stages. (More Motorsport News)

Ahead of the new season, here's the line-up of the drivers and their rally cars at the World Rally Championship 2024:

Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team

Car - Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Team Principal - Jari Matti Latvala
Driver To Watch - Elfyn Evans (UK)

Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team
Car- Hyundai I20 N Rally1

Team Principal - Cyril Abiteboul
Driver To Watch - Thierry Neuville (Belgium)

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
Car - Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1

Team Principal - Principal: Richard Millener

Driver To Watch - Adrien Fourmaux (France)

