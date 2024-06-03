FIA World Rally Championship: Sebastien Ogier On Course To Win At Rally Italia Sardegna - In Pics

Sébastien Ogier (FRA) and Vincent Landais (FRA) are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 1 June, 2024
Ott Tänak (EST) Martin Järveoja (EST) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM celebrate on the podium in first place after winning the World Rally Championship in Alghnero, Italy on 02.06.2024 with Seastien Ogier (FRA) Vincent Landais (FRA) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT seccond and Dani Sordo (ESP) Carrera Cándido (ESP) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM third place
Ott Tänak (EST) Martin Järveoja (EST) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen on performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 2, June, 2024
Ott Tänak (EST) Martin Järveoja (EST) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 1,June, 2024
Dani Sordo (ESP) Carrera Cándido (ESP) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 1,June, 2024
Elfyn Evans (GB) Scott Martin (GB) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT are seen on performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 1,June, 2024
Seastien Ogier (FRA) Vincent Landais (FRA) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT are seen on performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 2,June, 2024
Gregoire Munster (LUX) and Louis Louka (LUX) are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 1 June, 2024
Takamoto Katsuta (JPN) and Aaron Johnston (IRL) are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 1 June, 2024