Motorsport

FIA World Rally Championship: Sebastien Ogier On Course To Win At Rally Italia Sardegna - In Pics

Sébastien Ogier is on course to claim a remarkable third FIA World Rally Championship victory in succession after distancing Ott Tänak on Saturday’s gruelling second leg at Rally Italia Sardegna. The eight-time WRC champion will start Super Sunday with a 17.1sec advantage over Hyundai i20 N rival Tänak after a turbulent day which included four lead changes and saw championship leader Thierry Neuville bow into the retirement. A successful Sunday for Ogier would follow back-to-back victories in Croatia and Portugal, and could see the Frenchman confirm his place as the most successful driver in Rally Italia Sardegna history.

Sébastien Ogier | Photo: Andre Lavadinho / @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Sébastien Ogier (FRA) and Vincent Landais (FRA) are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 1 June, 2024

1/8
Ott Tänak, Seastien Ogier, Dani Sordo
Ott Tänak, Seastien Ogier, Dani Sordo | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Ott Tänak (EST) Martin Järveoja (EST) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM celebrate on the podium in first place after winning the World Rally Championship in Alghnero, Italy on 02.06.2024 with Seastien Ogier (FRA) Vincent Landais (FRA) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT seccond and Dani Sordo (ESP) Carrera Cándido (ESP) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM third place

2/8
Ott Tänak
Ott Tänak | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Ott Tänak (EST) Martin Järveoja (EST) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen on performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 2, June, 2024

3/8
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Ott Tänak (EST) Martin Järveoja (EST) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 1,June, 2024

4/8
Dani Sordo
Dani Sordo | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Dani Sordo (ESP) Carrera Cándido (ESP) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 1,June, 2024

5/8
Elfyn Evans
Elfyn Evans | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Elfyn Evans (GB) Scott Martin (GB) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT are seen on performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 1,June, 2024

6/8
Seastien Ogier and Vincent Landais
Seastien Ogier and Vincent Landais | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Seastien Ogier (FRA) Vincent Landais (FRA) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT are seen on performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 2,June, 2024

7/8
Grégoire Munster
Grégoire Munster | Photo: Andre Lavadinho / @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Gregoire Munster (LUX) and Louis Louka (LUX) are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 1 June, 2024

8/8
Takamoto Katsuta
Takamoto Katsuta | Photo: Andre Lavadinho / @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Takamoto Katsuta (JPN) and Aaron Johnston (IRL) are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on 1 June, 2024

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Local Train Services Hit Due To Technical Glitch At Borivali Station
  2. Stock Market: Sensex, NIFTY Post Massive Jump As Exit Polls Predict NDA's Return
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 13, Including 4 Children, Killed After Tractor Overturns In Rajgarh; President Reacts
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama
  5. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today
Entertainment News
  1. Suriya Sports Fu Manchu And Mullet As He Goes Retro For Karthik Subbaraj's 'Suriya 44'
  2. Natasa Stankovic Shares Mirror Selfie Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya - Check Pic Inside
  3. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Shehzada Dhami Recalls How A Director Was Rude To Him On The Sets
  4. Watch: Raha Plants Kisses On Ranbir Kapoor's Cheeks As They Return To Mumbai With Alia Bhatt
  5. A Lyrical Journey: A Kashmiri Artist's Subconscious Connection with Music And Strife
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  2. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  3. Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce Reveal Jose Mourinho To The Fans - In Pics
  4. NAM Vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Oman In Super Over To Clinch Barbados Thriller
  5. FIA World Rally Championship: Sebastien Ogier On Course To Win At Rally Italia Sardegna - In Pics
World News
  1. North Korea To Stop Flying Trash Balloons As South Korea Vows 'Unbearable' Punishment
  2. 'Planet Parade' On June 3: Not So Rare, Says NASA, Debunks Social Media Claims Of '6 Planets Visibly Aligning'
  3. On Cam | One Dead After 2 Planes Collide During Air Show In Portugal
  4. Japan: Fresh Earthquake In Ishikawa Collapses 2 Houses Damaged In Deadly Jan 1 Quake; No Injuries
  5. Israeli Airstrikes Near Syria's Aleppo City Kills Several: Syrian State Media
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 'We Are Very Hopeful', Says Cong Leader Sonia Gandhi; 400 CAPF Companies To Remain In WB Till June 19
  2. Music As Resistance: The Voices Of Kashmir's Urban Youth
  3. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  4. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Namibia Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NAM Bowl First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  6. Apple Has Now Labeled iPhone 5s As 'Obsolete': What Does It Mean?
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  8. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today