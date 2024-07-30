F1: Red Bull Stand By Segio Perez Despite Difficult 2024 Campaign

Sergio Perez will retain his seat for the back half of the 2024 Formula One season, so says Red Bull boss Christian Horner. (More Motorsport News)
Perez has endured a difficult campaign so far this year. After four podium finishes across the first five races of the season, the Mexican has not finished higher than fourth across the next nine events.
Red Bull have Yuki Tsunoda and the experienced Daniel Ricciardo waiting in the wings, but Horner indicated there will be no change for the second half of the season.
"Checo remains a Red Bull Racing driver, despite all the speculation of late," Horner told Dutch publication De Telegraaf.
"We look forward to seeing him perform on circuits where he has done well before."
Red Bull lead the way in the constructor standings, while Max Verstappen is the top driver.
However, the team have had a wobble in recent weeks, with Verstappen having gone four races without a win for the first time since 2020.