F1: Oliver Bearman Joins Haas On Multi-Year Contract Ahead Of 2025 Formula One Season

Oliver Bearman will take a full-time seat in Formula 1 next season, having officially joined Haas. (More Motorsport News)
Bearman, who finished seventh on his F1 debut for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix earlier this season, has signed a multi-year contract with Haas ahead of the 2025 campaign.
The 19-year-old will become the fourth British driver on the grid alongside Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris.
Bearman's first appearance on the track came in March in Jeddah, replacing Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard was diagnosed with appendicitis, becoming the third-youngest driver to start an F1 race at 18 years and 305 days old.
"It’s hard to put into words just how much this means to me," said Bearman.
"To say out loud that I will be a Formula 1 driver for Haas makes me so immensely proud.
"To be one of the very few people who get to do the thing that they dreamed of as a child is something truly incredible.
The Ferrari reserve driver will be on track at the British Grand Prix on Friday for the first free practice session before handing the car back to Kevin Magnussen for the rest of the weekend.
Bearman is 14th in the F2 standings this season.