Max Verstappen cannot turn an enthralling end to the Formula One season into a "demolition derby". (More Motorsport News)
Those were the words of former world champion Damon Hill, who criticised Verstappen for his driving at a controversial Mexican Grand Prix last weekend.
The Dutchman received two 10-second penalties for incidents early on in Sunday's race, which was won by Carlos Sainz.
Reigning champion Verstappen was given one penalty for forcing Lando Norris off the track at Turn Four on the 10th lap, and then another for leaving the track four corners later.
Subsequently, Verstappen finished in sixth, while McLaren's Norris finished in second, closing the gap to 47 points in the drivers' championship with four races to go.
"It can't just be a demolition derby just to keep your place, or deny everyone getting a place just because you don't want to be overtaken," said Hill on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.
"So there needs to be a way of disciplining the driver.
"I think Max, if he carries on like that, there will be long-term questions over whether or not it was wise for him to drive like that.
"He's got so much talent, he's got so much ability. He could always use that skill to defeat his opponents. It shouldn't just be a dodgems race."
The incidents came a week after the pair's contentious battle in Austin, where Norris lost third place to Verstappen after being penalised for an overtake.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner suggested the penalties Verstappen received were "very harsh", using data to back up his claims shortly after the race.
Horner also added that Verstappen will "always drive aggressively" within F1's regulations,
"There's never any attempt to publicly describe his driver in a way that other people would recognise it," Hill continued.
"It is always a protective comment from Christian about Max. It almost appears as though Max is free to do whatever he likes.
"His team will never criticise the way he drives. And I think if you're in a competition, that's probably fine to do that publicly.
"But really, at some point, there has to be a conversation. It's the responsibility of the team to also contribute to the driver's attitude."
Verstappen will, however, look to increase his advantage at the summit of the drivers' standings at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, a track he knows well.
The 27-year-old won the last race at Interlagos in 2023, though there has not been a winner in two consecutive races at the Brazil circuit since Nico Rosberg in 2014 and 2015.