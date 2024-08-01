F1: George Russell's Weight Loss Contributed To Belgian Grand Prix Disqualification, Says Mercedes

Mercedes have revealed George Russell's own weight loss during the Belgian Grand Prix contributed to his disqualification. (More Motorsport News)
Russell had pulled off a remarkable victory from sixth on the grid by using a one-stop strategy, edging to victory ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton by half a second.
However, the 26-year-old's car failed a post-race weight check, coming in at 1.5kg below the weight limit, and Hamilton was promoted to first place.
A report after the race confirmed the car had initially been compliant with the minimum weight but by keeping the tyres for longer, they lost more rubber.
The underbody 'plank' still complied with the regulations during the post-weight check, but had eroded more than expected.
Now, Mercedes have explained how the car lost so much weight during the race.
"The car can lose quite a lot of weight during the race. You get tyre wear, plank wear, brake wear, oil consumption.
"The drivers themselves can lose a lot, and in this particular race, George lost quite a bit of weight.
"George's car was the only one that had the problem, and it is because things like the tyre wear was much higher. It looks like we lost more material on the plank.
"We will collect all that data though, look at how we can refine our processes because, clearly, we do not want that to happen in the future."