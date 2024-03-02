F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull Kick Off Season With One-Two Victory, Once Again

First place, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands poses with his trophy on the podium during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

First place, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands poses with his trophy on the podium during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)