F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull Kick Off Season With One-Two Victory, Once Again

Max Verstappen, the dominator of Formula One, dominated once again. Starting on pole, ending first, with his teammate Sergio Perez finishing second, the three-time world champions handed his team Read Bull, a thumping win in the season-opening

Associated Press (AP)
March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
First place, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands poses with his trophy on the podium during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen eased to victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday despite the turmoil surrounding his Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. (More Motorsports News)

Verstappen started in pole position and was never seriously challenged on his way to a commanding one-two win for Red Bull ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

Carlos Sainz Jr. was third for Ferrari after fighting hard with teammate Charles Leclerc.

At the start of the longest-ever F1 season at 24 races, Verstappen already shows signs of repeating his near-perfect record from 2023, when the Dutch driver won 19 of 22 races on his way to a third straight title.

Saturday was the eighth win in a row for Verstappen going back to September last year. He set an F1 record of 10 consecutive wins last season.

