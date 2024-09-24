Motorsport

F1: Andrea Stella Declares 'Mission Is On' For Mclaren In Both Championships

Norris claimed his third career win on Sunday, finishing 20 seconds clear of title rival Max Verstappen to move within 52 points of the Dutchman in the drivers' standings

Andrea Stella believes McLaren can win both championships after Lando Norris' dominant showing in Singapore
Andrea Stella believes "the mission is on" for McLaren in their quest for both championships this year after Lando Norris' dominant showing at the Singapore Grand Prix. (More Motorsport News)

The Briton's emphatic triumph, coupled with Oscar Piastri's third-place finish, also saw McLaren extend their lead over Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

Norris led the race from start to finish, becoming the 60th different driver to do so in a Grand Prix, having struggled off the mark in recent races when starting on pole. 

With six races and three sprint sessions remaining in the season, the momentum is very much in the cockpit of the McLaren driver, though Verstappen can finish second to Norris in every event left and still win the title.

However, team principal Stella believes that despite Verstappen's sizeable margin in the drivers' championship, that both titles are still up for grabs this season. 

"It’s not always going to be that easy in the next few races," Stella said.

"But it’s very promising, and it is also promising that Oscar [Piastri] found a way to beat the two Mercedes today, got back on the podium. 

"Many points for the championship and definitely the drivers’ championship is still on, the mission is on.

But with Verstappen finishing second despite struggling in Friday's practice sessions, McLaren have a difficult task in trying to outscore the Dutchman in the final six races of the season. 

The next leg of the Formula One season takes place in Austin on October 20, a race that Verstappen has won for three consecutive seasons, with his trio of victories a total only bettered by Lewis Hamilton (five) around the Texas circuit. 

"Hopefully we’ll have a few more [wins] in the next six races. Yeah, fully deserved by Lando. In fairness, he’s been very quick throughout the weekend," Stella continued. 

"I think yesterday, he was very conscious in his Q3 lap.

"We thought that by pushing 100% we could have gone even faster, so everything just came together this weekend.”

