Canadian GP, F1 Main Race: Max Verstappen Wins Despite Wet Track - In Pics

Oracle Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen produced a brilliant performance in testing conditions to finish ahead of Lando Norris and extend his championship lead. The Dutch driver started from second on the grid but took the lead on lap 47 after a well-timed pit stop and held off the challenge of the McLaren driver to secure a third consecutive victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Verstappen has now won six of the nine races so far this season and holds a 56-point lead over Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc heading into the Spanish Grand Prix on June 23.

Winner Max Verstappen | Photo: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with his trophy on the podium after the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.

1/8
Max Verstappen celebrates
Max Verstappen celebrates | Photo: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.

2/8
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen | Photo: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.

3/8
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia leads the race
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia leads the race | Photo: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 leads Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin AMR24 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.

4/8
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan | Photo: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.

5/8
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo | Photo: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.

6/8
Sergio Perez of Mexico
Sergio Perez of Mexico | Photo: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 and Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-24 Ferrari battle for position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.

7/8
F1 Grand Prix of Canada
F1 Grand Prix of Canada | Photo: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-24 Ferrari leads Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A524 Renault, Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 and Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A524 Renault during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.

8/8
Canadian F1 Grand Prix
Canadian F1 Grand Prix | Photo: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.

