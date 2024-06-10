Motorsport

Canadian GP, F1 Main Race: Max Verstappen Wins Despite Wet Track - In Pics

Oracle Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen produced a brilliant performance in testing conditions to finish ahead of Lando Norris and extend his championship lead. The Dutch driver started from second on the grid but took the lead on lap 47 after a well-timed pit stop and held off the challenge of the McLaren driver to secure a third consecutive victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Verstappen has now won six of the nine races so far this season and holds a 56-point lead over Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc heading into the Spanish Grand Prix on June 23.