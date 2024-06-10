Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with his trophy on the podium after the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 leads Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin AMR24 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 and Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-24 Ferrari battle for position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.
Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-24 Ferrari leads Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A524 Renault, Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 and Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A524 Renault during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.
George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec.