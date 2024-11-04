Motorsport

Brazilian Grand Prix F1: Max Verstappen Wins To Stretch Lead Over Lando Norris - In Pics

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took a major step toward securing his fourth straight F1 title by winning the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday (November 3, 2024), despite starting 17th, and increasing his lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris to 62 points, with three more races remaining. The Dutchman could secure the trophy in Las Vegas later this month. In one of the best drives of his career, Verstappen overcame punishments before the race as well as the wet weather at Interlagos to earn his first victory since June, and his eighth Grand Prix win of the year. He won by almost 20 seconds and also clocked the fastest lap at Interlagos 17 times during the race to receive an extra point.