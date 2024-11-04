Motorsport

Brazilian Grand Prix F1: Max Verstappen Wins To Stretch Lead Over Lando Norris - In Pics

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took a major step toward securing his fourth straight F1 title by winning the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday (November 3, 2024), despite starting 17th, and increasing his lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris to 62 points, with three more races remaining. The Dutchman could secure the trophy in Las Vegas later this month. In one of the best drives of his career, Verstappen overcame punishments before the race as well as the wet weather at Interlagos to earn his first victory since June, and his eighth Grand Prix win of the year. He won by almost 20 seconds and also clocked the fastest lap at Interlagos 17 times during the race to receive an extra point.

2024 Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing: Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 car race photo gallery
Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates on the podium | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates on the podium his first place in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo.

2024 Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing: Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 car race photo gallery_Max Verstappen
Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates his first place in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates on the podium his first place in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo.

2024 Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing: Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 car race photos
Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen, left, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, center, and Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, celebrate on the podium | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France, center, and Alpine driver Esteban Ocon of France, celebrate on the podium of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo.

2024 Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing: Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 car race
Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Fans crowd the track during the podium ceremony | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Fans crowd the track during the podium ceremony of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo.

2024 Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing: Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 car race_surfer Gabriel Medina
Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen takes the chequered flag waved by Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina | Photo: Sebastian Moreira/Pool via AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes the chequered flag waved by Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina to win the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

2024 Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing: Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 car race photo gallery_Max Verstappen
Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen, of Netherlands, steers his Red Bull | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Max Verstappen, of Netherlands, steers his Red Bull during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo.

2024 Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing: Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1
Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, steers his car | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, steers his car during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

2024 Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing: Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 car race photo gallery_Yuki Tsunoda
Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Yuki Tsunoda, of Japan, steers his RB | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Yuki Tsunoda, of Japan, steers his RB during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo.

2024 Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing: Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 car race photo gallery_George Russell
Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, right, steers his car | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, right, steers his car during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

2024 Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing: Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 car race photo_Charles Leclerc
Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, right, followed by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steer their cars | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, followed by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steer their cars during the sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo.

2024 Brazil F1 GP Auto Racing: Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 car race photo gallery_1
Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: George Russell, of Britain, leads on his Mercedes after the start | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
George Russell, of Britain, leads on his Mercedes after the start of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

