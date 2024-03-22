The Qatar Grand Prix, the opening race of MotoGP 2024, witnessed the triumph of Ducati's defending champion Francesco Bagnaia, who outperformed KTM's Brad Binder and his old foe Jorge Martin of Pramac. Now it is the time for the 22 riders to hit the road once again under the floodlight, this time at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal which kicks off on March 24, Sunday. (Season Guide | More Motorsports News)