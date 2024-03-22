The Qatar Grand Prix, the opening race of MotoGP 2024, witnessed the triumph of Ducati's defending champion Francesco Bagnaia, who outperformed KTM's Brad Binder and his old foe Jorge Martin of Pramac. Now it is the time for the 22 riders to hit the road once again under the floodlight, this time at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal which kicks off on March 24, Sunday. (Season Guide | More Motorsports News)
The opening race showcased a captivating ride of Gresini Ducati's Marc Marquez who finished fourth. Pedro Acosta, riding for the Tech3 GasGas, secured ninth place but not without getting on the cusp of the podium at one point.
Last year at the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia emerged victorious in a dramatic sprint race weekend. Unfortunately, his teammate Enea Bastianini suffered a shoulder blade injury in a fatal crash with Luca Marini. The Algarve circuit was filled with thrillers when Ducati's Marc Marquez and KTM's Miguel Oliveira went on wheels to wheels.
2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix Race Timings:
March 22, Friday
Free Practice 1 - 16:45 IST
Free Practice 2 - 21:30 IST
March 23, Saturday:
Free Practice 3 - 16:10 IST
Qualifying Race - 17:00 IST
Sprint Race - 20:30 IST
March 24, Sunday:
Warm Up - 15:20 IST
Grand Prix Race - 19:30 IST
Where to watch the 2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix?
The 2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix will be broadcast live by Eurosport in India.
Live streaming of all MotoGP 2024 races will be available to stream online on the Jio Cinema app and website.