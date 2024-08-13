Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Modern Pentathlon Medallists - In Pics

The Palace of Versailles and the Arena Paris Nord hosted the modern pentathlon competition at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 from 8 August to 11 August. The discipline contains five events - pistol shooting, epee fencing, 200-metre freestyle swimming, show jumping and a 3.2-kilometre cross-country run. Two gold medals were on offer - in the men's and women's categories. Egypt's Ahmed El-Gendy broke the world record in the men's section, clinching 1555 points to finish on top. Hungary's Michelle Gulyas took the honours in the women's section.