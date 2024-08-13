Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Modern Pentathlon Medallists - In Pics

The Palace of Versailles and the Arena Paris Nord hosted the modern pentathlon competition at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 from 8 August to 11 August. The discipline contains five events - pistol shooting, epee fencing, 200-metre freestyle swimming, show jumping and a 3.2-kilometre cross-country run. Two gold medals were on offer - in the men's and women's categories. Egypt's Ahmed El-Gendy broke the world record in the men's section, clinching 1555 points to finish on top. Hungary's Michelle Gulyas took the honours in the women's section.

Men's Modern Pentathlon: Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy celebrates winning gold | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy celebrates winning gold medal in men's Modern Pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

2/8
Mens Modern Pentathlon: Japans Taishu Sato celebrates winning gold
Men's Modern Pentathlon: Japan's Taishu Sato celebrates winning gold | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Japan's Taishu Sato reacts while celebrating silver medal in men's Modern Pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

3/8
Mens Modern Pentathlon: Italys Giorgio Malan won the bronze
Men's Modern Pentathlon: Italy's Giorgio Malan won the bronze | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Italy's Giorgio Malan competes in the men's individual fencing portion of Modern Pentathlon Summer Olympics at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villepinte, France.

4/8
Mens Modern Pentathlon: Japans Taishu Sato, Egypts Ahmed Elgendy and Italys Giorgio Malan celebrate their silver, gold and bronze medals
Men's Modern Pentathlon: Japan's Taishu Sato, Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy and Italy's Giorgio Malan celebrate their silver, gold and bronze medals | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Japan's Taishu Sato, Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy and Italy's Giorgio Malan celebrate their silver, gold and bronze medals in men's Modern Pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

5/8
Womens Modern Pentathlon: Hungarys Blanka Guzi celebrates winning gold
Women's Modern Pentathlon: Hungary's Blanka Guzi celebrates winning gold | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Gold medalist Hungary's Blanka Guzi reacts on the podium after the women's individual modern pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

6/8
Womens Modern Pentathlon: Frances Elodie Clouvel celebrates winning silver
Women's Modern Pentathlon: France's Elodie Clouvel celebrates winning silver | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

France's Elodie Clouvel kisses her silver medal on the podium after the women's individual modern pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

7/8
Womens Modern Pentathlon: South Korea Sung Seung-min celebrates winning bronze
Women's Modern Pentathlon: South Korea Sung Seung-min celebrates winning bronze | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

South Korea Sung Seung-min bites her bronze medal on the podium after the women's individual modern pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

8/8
Womens Modern Pentathlon: Frances Elodie Clouvel, Hungarys Blanka Guzi, and South Korea Sung Seung-min celebrate their silver, gold and bronze medals
Women's Modern Pentathlon: France's Elodie Clouvel, Hungary's Blanka Guzi, and South Korea Sung Seung-min celebrate their silver, gold and bronze medals | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Gold medalist Hungary's Blanka Guzi, center, silver medalists France's Elodie Clouvel, left, and South Korea Sung Seung-min, bronze medalist, make a selfie after the women's individual modern pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

