Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy celebrates winning gold medal in men's Modern Pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Japan's Taishu Sato reacts while celebrating silver medal in men's Modern Pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Italy's Giorgio Malan competes in the men's individual fencing portion of Modern Pentathlon Summer Olympics at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villepinte, France.
Japan's Taishu Sato, Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy and Italy's Giorgio Malan celebrate their silver, gold and bronze medals in men's Modern Pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Gold medalist Hungary's Blanka Guzi reacts on the podium after the women's individual modern pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
France's Elodie Clouvel kisses her silver medal on the podium after the women's individual modern pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
South Korea Sung Seung-min bites her bronze medal on the podium after the women's individual modern pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Gold medalist Hungary's Blanka Guzi, center, silver medalists France's Elodie Clouvel, left, and South Korea Sung Seung-min, bronze medalist, make a selfie after the women's individual modern pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.