UFC Fight Night 246 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Moreno Vs Albazi In India

UFC returns Edmonton in Canada for the first time in more than five years. UFC Fight Night 246 will be headlined by the Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi match. (More MMA News)
Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will be returning to MMA after a short break and he will fight Amir Albazi who too will be coming back from surgery.
The women's show will be headlined by the ex-UFC strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas who will be looking to extend her winning streak by taking on young contender Erin Blanchfield.
A lot of exciting matches are lined up on the card and it is expected to be a great night for UFC fans. Here is all you need to know about the UFC Fight Night 246.
UFC Fight Night 246 Moreno Vs Albazi Live Streaming
When and where is the UFC Fight Night 246?
UFC Fight Night 246 takes place on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
When does the UFC Fight Night 246 begin?
UFC Fight Night 246 main card will begin on Sunday, November 3, 5:30am IST. The preliminary matches begin 2:30am IST.
Where to watch the UFC Fight Night 246 Moreno Vs Albazi?
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UFC in India. You can live stream UFC Fight Night 246 on SonyLIV app and website.
UFC Fight Night 246 Full Card
Main card
Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi
Women's Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs Rose Namajunas
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Jhonata Diniz
Light Heavyweight: Caio Machado vs Brendson Ribeiro
Middleweight: Marc-André Barriault vs Dustin Stoltzfus
Welterweight: Mike Malott vs Trevin Giles
Preliminary card
Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz
Women's Flyweight: Ariane da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
Bantamweight: Charles Jourdain vs Victor Henry
Featherweight: Jack Shore vs Youssef Zalal
Heavyweight: Alexander Romanov vs Rodrigo Nascimento
Bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey vs Garrett Armfield
Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs Cody Gibson
Women's Flyweight: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Ivana Petrović