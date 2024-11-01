MMA

UFC Fight Night 246 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Moreno Vs Albazi In India

Here is all you need to know about the UFC Fight Night 246

Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi
UFC Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi Photo: X/UFC
UFC returns Edmonton in Canada for the first time in more than five years. UFC Fight Night 246 will be headlined by the Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi match. (More MMA News)

Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will be returning to MMA after a short break and he will fight Amir Albazi who too will be coming back from surgery.

The women's show will be headlined by the ex-UFC strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas who will be looking to extend her winning streak by taking on young contender Erin Blanchfield.

A lot of exciting matches are lined up on the card and it is expected to be a great night for UFC fans. Here is all you need to know about the UFC Fight Night 246.

UFC Fight Night 246 Moreno Vs Albazi Live Streaming

When and where is the UFC Fight Night 246?

UFC Fight Night 246 takes place on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

When does the UFC Fight Night 246 begin?

UFC Fight Night 246 main card will begin on Sunday, November 3, 5:30am IST. The preliminary matches begin 2:30am IST.

Where to watch the UFC Fight Night 246 Moreno Vs Albazi?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UFC in India. You can live stream UFC Fight Night 246 on SonyLIV app and website.

UFC Fight Night 246 Full Card

Main card

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi

Women's Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs Rose Namajunas

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Jhonata Diniz

Light Heavyweight: Caio Machado vs Brendson Ribeiro

Middleweight: Marc-André Barriault vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Welterweight: Mike Malott vs Trevin Giles

Preliminary card

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz

Women's Flyweight: Ariane da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Bantamweight: Charles Jourdain vs Victor Henry

Featherweight: Jack Shore vs Youssef Zalal

Heavyweight: Alexander Romanov vs Rodrigo Nascimento

Bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey vs Garrett Armfield

Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs Cody Gibson

Women's Flyweight: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Ivana Petrović

