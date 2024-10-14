The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship

The United Kingdom is a significant force in the combat sports world, demonstrated by the wealth of talent from the area in ONE Championship.
While the recent ONE retirement of Liam “Hitman” Harrison has seen an iconic figure leave the roster, plenty of other elite competitors are shining brightly in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
Here, we look at eight standout fighters who are making the UK proud.
#1 Jonathan Haggerty
The current ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion and former two-division Muay Thai king joined the promotion in 2019, debuting with a breakout performance against Joseph Lasiri.
After that impressive showing, Haggerty stunned the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to claim the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title. Though he lost the belt to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, “The General” rejuvenated his career by moving up to bantamweight, where his power and durability have been heightened.
The Londoner would earn a shot against the seemingly unstoppable Nong-O Hama for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title in April 2023 and stopped the Thai hero via KO in round one.
Haggerty then made history when he finished Fabricio Andrade to become the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion and a two-sport king, cementing himself as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet.
Though he lost the bantamweight Muay Thai gold in a recent defeat to Superlek Kiatmoo9, the 27-year-old is still a force to be reckoned with and one of the most recognizable stand-up fighters.
#2 Nico Carrillo
Competing in the same division as Haggerty, #2-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico “King of the North” Carrillo looks set to challenge for gold at some point in the near future.
The Scottish knockout artist has blasted his way to the top with a perfect 4-0 run in the world’s largest martial arts organization – with all of those wins coming inside the distance.
Carrillo built on an epic finish over former king Nong-O with his stoppage of Saemapetch Fairtex, and now, there’s no denying his spot in the upper echelon of the stacked bantamweight ranks.
For his part, “King of the North” believes he is ready to challenge for – and win – the belt to prove he’s the best in the world.
#3 Jacob Smith
Jacob Smith could etch his name into history when he challenges Rodtang for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on November 8.
The Birkenhead native stopped former ONE World Title challenger Walter Goncalves with a crunching body shot last December, and despite a setback against Denis Puric this past April, the #3-ranked contender has the chance to redeem himself.
Smith faced Rodtang in his ONE debut back in 2022 and went the distance in a thriller. This time, he promises to be stronger, sharper, and smarter as he attempts to shock the world in their rematch.
#4 Liam Nolan
Now one of the UK’s veterans on the global stage, English striker “Lethal” Liam Nolan has been mixing it up with the lightweight elite since 2019.
The Londoner has taken some big scalps, including Eddie Abasolo and Ali Aliev, but even in defeat, he’s constantly updating and evolving.
Still just 27 years old, Nolan has a lot of time to establish his place among the top tier as he aims to join his teammate Haggerty as a ONE World Champion.
#5 Ellis Badr Barboza
Though it’s come with its ups and downs, Ellis “El Jefe” Barboza has impressed during his ONE tenure to date.
The hard-hitting Birmingham native saw his finish of Thongpoon PK Saenchai overturned to a no contest, but he returned in style by defeating Aliff Sor Dechapan after three hard-fought rounds.
The 24-year-old is hoping to crack the strawweight Muay Thai rankings, and if he can keep delivering similar performances, it won’t take him long to get there.
#6 Jake Peacock
Though he’s lived in Canada since he was 15, England-born Jake “The One” Peacock still proudly flies the flag for his place of birth as well as his adopted home.
Peacock earned his spot in ONE Championship by knocking out three straight opponents to win the Road to ONE: Canada tournament. From there, he proved he belonged with a dominant decision win in his flyweight Muay Thai clash against Kohei Shinjo in April.
The limb-different athlete – who has no right forearm – has not let those circumstances deter him from chasing his dreams, and he’ll take another step toward them when he faces Shinji Suzuki at ONE 169 on November 8.
#7 Amy Pirnie
Amy Pirnie made an immediate impact on ONE’s atomweight Muay Thai division when she knocked out the red-hot Yu Yau Pui in her first appearance.
The decorated Scot stopped the surging Hong Kong native with a crunching left hook to announce herself in the most emphatic way possible.
Despite recently dropping a decision in a tough battle with Shir Cohen, Pirnie’s experience and resume are evidence that she can bounce back and compete with the best.
#8 Freddie Haggerty
Freddie Haggerty is the younger brother of two-sport World Champion Jonathan, and it looks like the 20-year-old could be on a similar trajectory as his older sibling.
The strawweight Muay Thai phenom has quickly amassed a 2-0 record in ONE, with both of those victories coming via impressive knockouts.
Genetically, it seems he’s destined for great things, but he’s also got the work ethic and desire to carve his own path among a division of elite operators.
The Rising Stars
ONE Friday Fights is the promotion’s weekly Asia primetime event at Lumpinee Stadium. With explosive cards week after week, it’s the best place for up-and-coming talents to build their names as they aim for a six-figure contract on the global roster.
The show serves as a platform for the next generation of UK stars, with dozens of them duking it out at the iconic Bangkok venue.
With the likes of George Jarvis, Craig Hutchison, Gregor Thom, Iony Lawrence, and many more all putting in impressive performances, it seems like the conveyor belt for British talent is only speeding up.