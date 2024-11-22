“The Angel Warrior” Panpayak Jitmuangnon will look to continue his warpath toward the top of the flyweight Muay Thai division when he takes on hard-hitting Russian phenom Egor Bikrev.
That explosive matchup will go down at ONE Friday Fights 92 in Asia primetime on December 20 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Still just 28 years old, Panpayak is one of Muay Thai’s most decorated – and dangerous – fighters on the global stage today.
The former seven-time Muay Thai World Champion has beaten the best of the best in “the art of eight limbs” and amassed an impressive 4-2 record in ONE before stepping away from competitive action two years ago.
This past October, he made his hotly anticipated return to the world’s largest martial arts organization, scoring an action-packed decision victory over Romanian brawler Silviu Vitez at ONE Friday Fights 83. That night, Panpayak proved that he still belongs among the planet’s absolute best strikers.
“The Angel Warrior” is undoubtedly hungry to move up the flyweight Muay Thai ladder, but he’ll first have to get past his next opponent’s thunderous punching power.
Bikrev boasts an unblemished professional record and will come into this contest loaded with confidence and momentum.
The 22-year-old knockout artist made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 86, where he needed less than two minutes to demolish Thai standout Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn with a show-stopping right hook.
If he can do the same against an experienced master technician like Panpayak, the Russian will emphatically announce himself as a serious contender.
In short, fans should buckle up and prepare for fireworks when this high-stakes clash goes down at ONE Friday Fights 92.