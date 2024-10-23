MMA

Seksan And Soe Lin Oo Booked For Explosive Muay Thai Matchup At ONE 170

The Thai hero and the Myanmar legend will throw down in Asia primetime on January 24.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

A Muay Thai clash between two of ONE’s grittiest and most electrifying strikers is heading to ONE 170, as Thai hero Seksan “The Man Who Yields To No One” Or Kwanmuang will square off with Myanmar legend Soe “Man of Steel” Lin Oo in a 142-pound catchweight tilt.

The contest will go down in Asia primetime on Friday, January 24, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

A former four-time Muay Thai World Champion and a veteran of well over 250 career fights, Seksan has enjoyed a sensational career resurgence in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The 35-year-old began his ONE tenure with an electrifying eight-fight winning streak, with each victory providing fireworks from start to finish.

That streak was snapped this past April at ONE Friday Fights 58 when Seksan suffered a surprising hard-fought decision loss to Japan’s Yutaro Asahi.

However, he bounced back in September at ONE 168 by knocking out British Muay Thai icon Liam “Hitman” Harrison in highlight-reel fashion, marking one of the biggest victories in his lengthy career.

“The Man Who Yields To No One” will next put his ultra-aggressive, fearless style of striking to the test against an equally aggressive athlete in Soe Lin Oo.

Aptly named “Man of Steel” for his granite chin and refusal to take a step backward, the 32-year-old veteran has long established himself as a lethwei superstar in his home country of Myanmar and is now making waves in ONE.

Soe Lin Oo burst onto the global stage in 2024 with a trio of knockout wins, including an unforgettable finish of decorated Thai star and former ONE World Title challenger Pongsiri PK Saenchai.

In his last outing, though, he dropped a judges’ decision against young phenom and #5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nabil Anane, leaving him anxious to return to his winning ways.

Considering each man’s penchant for brawling and willingness to trade strikes until someone falls, fans can look forward to a barnburner at ONE 170.

The matchup adds to an exciting card on January 24 that already includes a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title rematch between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon, and a ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title fight between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nico Carrillo.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Leg Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  2. India A Vs Oman Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Ayush Badoni Shines As IND Blues Beat Oman By 6 Wickets
  3. Zimbabwe Scale Highest T20I Score Of All Time With 344/4 As Records Tumble In Nairobi
  4. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee Recommends This Fiery Pacer If Mohammed Shami Is Unavailable
  5. IND-A Vs OMA, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Unbeaten India Blues Enter Semis With 6-Wicket Win Over Oman
Football News
  1. Girona 2-0 Slovan Bratislava: Juanpe Revels After Girona's First Champions League Win
  2. Everton Vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  3. Brighton Vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. India 13-0 Brunei, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Colts Hammer Bruneiese Boys
  5. Tottenham Vs AZ Alkmaar, UEFA Europa League: Postecoglou Gives Son Injury Update
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  2. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  3. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  4. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  5. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  2. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  5. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  2. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
  3. Turkey: 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Terror Attack At TUSAS In Ankara
  4. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
  5. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested