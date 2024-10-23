Seksan And Soe Lin Oo Booked For Explosive Muay Thai Matchup At ONE 170

A Muay Thai clash between two of ONE’s grittiest and most electrifying strikers is heading to ONE 170, as Thai hero Seksan “The Man Who Yields To No One” Or Kwanmuang will square off with Myanmar legend Soe “Man of Steel” Lin Oo in a 142-pound catchweight tilt.
The contest will go down in Asia primetime on Friday, January 24, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
A former four-time Muay Thai World Champion and a veteran of well over 250 career fights, Seksan has enjoyed a sensational career resurgence in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
The 35-year-old began his ONE tenure with an electrifying eight-fight winning streak, with each victory providing fireworks from start to finish.
That streak was snapped this past April at ONE Friday Fights 58 when Seksan suffered a surprising hard-fought decision loss to Japan’s Yutaro Asahi.
However, he bounced back in September at ONE 168 by knocking out British Muay Thai icon Liam “Hitman” Harrison in highlight-reel fashion, marking one of the biggest victories in his lengthy career.
“The Man Who Yields To No One” will next put his ultra-aggressive, fearless style of striking to the test against an equally aggressive athlete in Soe Lin Oo.
Aptly named “Man of Steel” for his granite chin and refusal to take a step backward, the 32-year-old veteran has long established himself as a lethwei superstar in his home country of Myanmar and is now making waves in ONE.
Soe Lin Oo burst onto the global stage in 2024 with a trio of knockout wins, including an unforgettable finish of decorated Thai star and former ONE World Title challenger Pongsiri PK Saenchai.
In his last outing, though, he dropped a judges’ decision against young phenom and #5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nabil Anane, leaving him anxious to return to his winning ways.
Considering each man’s penchant for brawling and willingness to trade strikes until someone falls, fans can look forward to a barnburner at ONE 170.
The matchup adds to an exciting card on January 24 that already includes a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title rematch between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon, and a ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title fight between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nico Carrillo.