ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas Vs. Eersel II – Results And Highlights For Every Match

Fresh off another outstanding edition of its Asia primetime event series ONE Friday Fights, the world’s largest martial arts organization returns to Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium for the second part of its monthly doubleheader.
The promotion will broadcast ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 4, and the martial arts spectacle is topped by a must-see World Title rematch.
In the headline attraction, undefeated titleholder Alexis Nicolas will make his first ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title defense against former divisional king Regian Eersel.
Plus, former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker returns for his second professional Muay Thai bout just four weeks after his knockout debut in the sport.
For up-to-the-minute results and video highlights from every match at ONE Fight Night 25, check below.