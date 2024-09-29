MMA

‘I Will Score A KO’ – Alexis Nicolas Wants To Prove His Win Over Regian Eersel Was No Fluke

The French kickboxing star looks to prove he was anything but lucky against Eersel on October 4.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

Undefeated French sensation Alexis “Barboza” Nicolas is hungry to erase any doubt that he’s the best lightweight kickboxer on the planet today.

The 26-year-old is now in the final preparations for his main event clash against Regian “The Immortal” Eersel at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video, where Nicolas will defend his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title for the first time.

That five-round showdown is slated to air live in U.S. primetime on October 4 from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, and for “Barboza,” it will be his chance to pick up a second straight win over Eersel.

At ONE Fight Night 21 last April, Nicolas shocked the world when he scored a hard-fought decision win over the Surinamese star, ending Eersel’s years-long winning streak and capturing the lightweight kickboxing crown.

Looking back on that career-defining performance, Nicolas is happy to be the proud new owner of the prestigious golden belt, but he is targeting a more emphatic ending in the rematch.

He told onefc.com:

“I felt good, like 12 years of work, it took a long time, but I showed the world who I am. But, I wasn’t happy because I wanted to win by KO. So it was a good win, but I want more.”

The newly minted titleholder admits that after two fights and two decision wins in ONE, some fans might be disappointed in his style.

Nicolas maintains that against a long-reigning and decorated World Champion like Eersel, finding the knockout isn’t so easy. Still, with some adjustments to his game plan and a desire to prove himself as a true knockout artist, “Barboza” is confident he will find the finish at ONE Fight Night 25:

“Eersel is too strong to fight like I would fight in the street. I have to use my IQ. But for the next fight, I’m going to show I’m a very powerful fighter – and I can do everything. So, a lot of crazy punches, crazy, crazy footwork. But I will score a KO in the next fight for sure.”

Going into their first fight, few fans and pundits predicted Nicolas to emerge victorious. After all, Eersel was a two-sport ONE World Champion, unbeaten in his previous 22 bouts, and widely recognized as a pound-for-pound great.

But it was the Frenchman, with his precise counter-striking, crafty footwork, and stunning power who made “The Immortal” look human.

Now, after sharing the ring with Eersel for 15 high-paced minutes, Nicolas is sure he’ll once again prove his doubters wrong:

“Eersel was an example for me and now I’m very confident in the fight. Now I know who I am. I know what I can do and I know how I feel when I fight him. He felt my power, he felt how fast I am, how I punch – now we know.

“And I just want to have a crazy rematch. It will be a big, big war and everybody will know who I am. I think everybody thinks that Eersel will win, you know, same as the first fight. A lot of people think it was luck, that I was lucky in that fight, but no, no luck – only work and strategy.”

Nicolas Happy To Give Eersel A Rematch

Alexis Nicolas has no problem with giving Regian Eersel an immediate rematch.

He admits that he walked away with a razor-thin decision in their first encounter, so a second fight is plenty justified:

“That fight was very close, so I know ONE Championship wants the rematch. You have to have this rematch because that fight was very close, so I was ready for this.”

While some fighters might be desperate to hold onto the belt at all costs, that’s certainly not the case with Nicolas.

Although he’s undefeated and now comfortably sitting atop the kickboxing world, he’s happy to risk it all and once again throw himself into the fire against one of the planet’s most feared strikers.

Ultimately, he’s confident that his training and preparations will carry him to another victory at ONE Fight Night 25:

“I’ve never lost. But it doesn’t matter if I lose. If I lose, that’s life. I want to go to war, and that’s why I don’t care about the rematch. I have to fight and it will happen.

“If I win, it’s good. If I lose, it’s 1-1, and we have to do another rematch. But I will win this fight because I trust in myself. I know the game plan will be different. Eersel will be in the best shape ever. But it’s the same for me, and it will be a crazy fight.”

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Groundstaff Working Hard To Clear The Way For Play, 10AM Inspection Ahead
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Hosts On The Verge Of Historic Series Win
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Today's Kanpur Weather Forecast
  4. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Cricket Match
  5. Namibia Vs United Arab Emirates, T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NAM Vs UAE
Football News
  1. Vincent Kompany Hopes Harry Kane Injury Against Bayer Leverkusen Is 'Nothing Serious'
  2. Wolves Vs Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Downplays Title Talk After 2-1 Win
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Thiago Motta Defends Juventus Talisman Dusan Vlahovic After Genoa Brace
  4. Xabi Alonso Hails Bayer Leverkusen Rearguard After Stubborn Bayern Munich Display
  5. Brendan Rodgers Salutes Celtic's 'Champions League Mentality' In St. Johnstone Rout
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Lifts Blanket Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice
  2. 'Karma' Swipe At Pakistan, UN Reform And More: EAM Jaishankar's Address At 79th UNGA | Highlights
  3. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Rejig: Udhayanidhi To Swear In As Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji To Return To Council Of Ministers | Details
  4. J&K Twin Encounters: Police Constable Killed In Kathua; 2 Militants Eliminated, Officers Injured In Kulgam
  5. Haryana Polls: Congress Promises 'Martyr' Status For Deceased Protesting Farmers, Jobs, Legal MSP In Its Manifesto
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS debate
  2. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  4. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
World News
  1. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS debate
  2. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Israeli Military Says 'World A Better Place' After Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Leader Nasrallah
  3. After Nasrallah's Death, Who Will Be Hezbollah's Next Leader?
  4. Hassan Nasrallah's killing another Israeli blow to Iran, but war not yet an inevitability
  5. Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers' Paintings Vandalised Again By Climate Activists, Revisiting 2022 Protest Incident
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series