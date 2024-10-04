‘I Have To Win This Fight’ – Youssef Assouik Seeks Debut Win Over Sinsamut In Quest For World Title Shot

Highly regarded Youssef Assouik is determined to make an immediate impact in ONE’s lightweight Muay Thai ranks when he makes his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video.
The Danish-Moroccan striker will take on Sinsamut “Aquaman” Klinmee live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 4, and he knows a victory over the two-time ONE World Title challenger will thrust his name straight into the division’s upper echelon.
Assouik is already a decorated World Champion and enters with an impressive nine-fight winning streak, but a commanding victory over his Thai rival would prove that he’s ready to mix it up with the best of the best in ONE.
With Regian “The Immortal” Eersel’s throne in his sights, the 29-year-old sees his next assignment as a must-win if he wants to progress toward the gold.
He told onefc.com:
“Sinsamut is a big name in ONE. He won against Liam Nolan who I also faced and won against. He has fought many big names. I am looking forward to it.
“Sinsamut stands in my way. I have to win this fight to get a big World Title shot in the future. I want to be the World Champion in ONE.”
Sinsamut has an impressive tally of victories in the world’s largest martial arts organization, including knockouts over Nolan, Nieky “The Natural” Holzken, and Victor “The Lumberjack” Texieira.
Because of “Aquaman’s” impressive resume, Assouik knows it will be a tough battle, but he’s prepared to meet the hard-hitting Thai head-on in pursuit of the win:
“I can’t wait. It’s a very exciting fight. It’s going to be a hard fight from round to round. He’s going to kick and I’m going to throw kicks as well. He is going to punch and I’m going to punch him as well.
“It won’t be a slow fight. It’ll be an impressive fight and will have a lot of action.”
Assouik Making Adjustments To Defeat Sinsamut In ONE Debut
Although he’s already experienced going up against elite fighters on the international circuit, Youssef Assouik’s ONE debut will still be a fresh challenge.
Donning the 4-ounce gloves for the first time, the Copenhagen native knows he must ready himself for the changing demands of a fight of this magnitude:
“I am training differently because it’s the first time that I will fight with small gloves. I will just stay in my style and learn the different reach.
“I spar with MMA fighters because they have small gloves. I am training how to defend because I don’t have big gloves. You have to catch the punch with your hands.”
That difference could be even more potent because of Sinsamut’s concussive right hand.
Assouik acknowledges that danger and is preparing for it, but he believes he can weather an early storm and use his style to take over en route to victory.
He said:
“Sinsamut kicks and punches with his right side. He has a good right hand. He keeps his distance. He will like my style, I’m an aggressive fighter. He will stand well with me. I also like his style.
“He puts a lot of energy in the beginning, but it drops quickly. He is weak in the stomach. But I never go after things as weaknesses.
“I will keep my style, push forward, and if it comes, it comes.”