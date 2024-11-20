MMA

Cage Warriors 181 Newcastle Live Streaming: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, When And Where To Watch

In the main event, featherweight champion Harry Hardwick will defend his title in one of his biggest fights of his career against Brazilian buzzsaw Keweny Lopes

It is that time of the week again in Newcastle. Cage Warriors, Europe;s Leading MMA Organisation is back to finish the European League of the 2024 World Tour with thrilling action of combat. (More MMA News)

In the main event, featherweight champion Harry Hardwick will defend his title in one of his biggest fights of his career against Brazilian buzzsaw Keweny Lopes. 

The second bout of the night will see Kennedy Freeman fight for gold when he battles it out against Portugal’s Mafalda Carmona, with the winner named new Cage Warriors Women’s Bantamweight World Title. 

Shaj Haque and French KO artist Nicolas Leblond will go head to head in the third clash of the night, with Sean Clancy Jr returning for his third win of the year.

Main Card - 2:00 AM IST

Featherweight Title: Keweny Lopes vs Harry Hardwick (c)

Vacant Woman’s Bantamweight Title: Mafalda Carmona vs Kennedy Freeman

Flyweight Title: Nicolas Leblond vs Shaj Haque (c)

Welterweight: Theodor Berggren vs Justin Burlinson

Lightweight: James Power vs. Dumitru Girlean

Welterweight: Andrey Augusto vs Sean Clancy Jr

Prelims - 11:30 PM IST

Light Heavyweight: Yannick Bahati vs Charles Joyner
Lightweight: Daniel Konrad vs Aiden Lee
Featherweight: Alberth Dias vs Bailey Gilbert
Featherweight: Michał Folc vs Leon Armes
Middleweight: James Dixon vs Qendrim Pallata
Middleweight: Delmar Silva vs Michael Tchamou

Cage Warriors 181 Newcastle: Live Streaming

When to watch Cage Warriors 181 Newcastle bouts?

The bouts at the Cage Warriors 181 Newcastle will be played on Saturday, November 23. 

Where to watch Cage Warriors 181 Newcastle bouts?

The Cage Warriors 181 Newcastle will be air live on the UFC Fight Pass and the live streaming details in India are yet to be announced.

