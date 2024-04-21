Sports

MLS: Lionel Messi On Target As Inter Miami Win - In Pics

Lionel Messi scored twice to increase his Major League Soccer-leading total to seven and also had an assist to lead Inter Miami over Nashville SC 3-1 on Saturday night. Messi, who had his second two-goal game in MLS after scoring two against Orlando on March 2. He has a goal or assist in each of the six league matches he’s played, missing four because of injury. Sergio Busquets scored his first goal with Miami since joining former Barcelona teammate Messi last summer. Inter Miami are now unbeaten in five matches against Nashville since Messi’s arrival. Miami also remained in first place in the Eastern Conference.

MLS: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, middle, is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a penalty kick against Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

1/9
MLS%3A%20Inter%20Miami%20vs%20Nashville%20SC
MLS: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, defends against Nashville SC midfielder Amar Sejdic (6) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Advertisement

2/9
MLS%3A%20Inter%20Miami%20vs%20Nashville%20SC
MLS: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) runs with the ball as Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Advertisement

3/9
MLS%3A%20Inter%20Miami%20vs%20Nashville%20SC
MLS: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nashville SC defender Lukas MacNaughton (3) blocks a pass by Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4/9
MLS%3A%20Inter%20Miami%20vs%20Nashville%20SC
MLS: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nashville SC goalkeeper Elliot Panicco (30) defends against Inter Miami's Leo Afonso (73) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Advertisement

5/9
MLS%3A%20Inter%20Miami%20vs%20Nashville%20SC
MLS: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nashville SC defender Josh Bauer (22) defends against Inter Miami defender Franco Negri (33) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Advertisement

6/9
MLS%3A%20Inter%20Miami%20vs%20Nashville%20SC
MLS: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis (54) cheers as a goal is scored during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Advertisement

7/9
MLS%3A%20Inter%20Miami%20vs%20Nashville%20SC
MLS: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi works with the ball as Nashville SC forward Jacob Shaffelburg defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

8/9
MLS%3A%20Inter%20Miami%20vs%20Nashville%20SC
MLS: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nashville SC celebrates a goal against Inter Miami during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

9/9
MLS%3A%20Inter%20Miami%20vs%20Nashville%20SC
MLS: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) gets up after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final