MLS: Lionel Messi On Target As Inter Miami Win - In Pics

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, middle, is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a penalty kick against Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, defends against Nashville SC midfielder Amar Sejdic (6) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Advertisement
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) runs with the ball as Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Advertisement
Nashville SC defender Lukas MacNaughton (3) blocks a pass by Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Nashville SC goalkeeper Elliot Panicco (30) defends against Inter Miami's Leo Afonso (73) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Advertisement
Nashville SC defender Josh Bauer (22) defends against Inter Miami defender Franco Negri (33) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Advertisement
Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis (54) cheers as a goal is scored during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Advertisement
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi works with the ball as Nashville SC forward Jacob Shaffelburg defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Nashville SC celebrates a goal against Inter Miami during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) gets up after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.