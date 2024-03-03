Sports

MLS: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Net Braces As Inter Miami Blank Orlando City 5-0

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reprised their goal-scoring artistry of Barcelona FC days on Sunday (March 3, 2024), netting two goals each as Inter Miami blanked Orlando City 5-0 in their Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter. Messi had consecutive goals during a quick span early in the second half. The 37-year-old Suarez became the latest ex-Barcelona teammate to join Messi at Inter Miami and made an immediate impact in his third MLS match. Suarez also had two assists. Robert Taylor scored the fifth goal and Gressel had two assists for Inter Miami, who are unbeaten through three games for the first time in club history.