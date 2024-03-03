Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets (5) shoots past Orlando City midfielder Felipe Martins (8) in an unsuccessful scoring attempt during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Orlando City midfielder Wilder Cartagena (16) clashes with Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) as they jump for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) comes under pressure from Orlando City midfielder Cesar Araujo (5), right, and defender Kyle Smith (24), back left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba, center, celebrates with teammates forward Luis Suarez, right, and forward Lionel Messi (10), after Messi scored a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi runs after scoring against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez, center, and Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) after scoring his side's fifth goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) watches his header sail past Orlando City defender Robin Jansson (6) to score his side's fifth goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) gets past Orlando City forward Facundo Torres (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.