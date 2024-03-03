Sports

MLS: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Net Braces As Inter Miami Blank Orlando City 5-0

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reprised their goal-scoring artistry of Barcelona FC days on Sunday (March 3, 2024), netting two goals each as Inter Miami blanked Orlando City 5-0 in their Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter. Messi had consecutive goals during a quick span early in the second half. The 37-year-old Suarez became the latest ex-Barcelona teammate to join Messi at Inter Miami and made an immediate impact in his third MLS match. Suarez also had two assists. Robert Taylor scored the fifth goal and Gressel had two assists for Inter Miami, who are unbeaten through three games for the first time in club history.

March 3, 2024
MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City
MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets (5) shoots past Orlando City midfielder Felipe Martins (8) in an unsuccessful scoring attempt during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City
MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Orlando City midfielder Wilder Cartagena (16) clashes with Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) as they jump for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City
MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) comes under pressure from Orlando City midfielder Cesar Araujo (5), right, and defender Kyle Smith (24), back left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City
MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba, center, celebrates with teammates forward Luis Suarez, right, and forward Lionel Messi (10), after Messi scored a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City
MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi runs after scoring against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City
MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez, center, and Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) after scoring his side's fifth goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City
MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) watches his header sail past Orlando City defender Robin Jansson (6) to score his side's fifth goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City
MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City Photo; AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) gets past Orlando City forward Facundo Torres (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City
MLS: Inter Miami vs Orlando City Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Football

