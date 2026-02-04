NBA 2026: Milwaukee Bucks End Five-Game Losing Streak With 131-115 Win
The Milwaukee Bucks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 131-115 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, led by Kyle Kuzma’s season-high-matching 31 points. Despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and other key players, Milwaukee drilled a season-best 23 three-pointers and surged to a 77-52 halftime lead. Ryan Rollins added 21 points and 10 assists, while Chicago, missing Josh Giddey and coming off a busy trade day, was paced by Matas Buzelis’ 22 and Coby White’s 21 points and 10 rebounds.
