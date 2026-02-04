NBA 2026: Milwaukee Bucks End Five-Game Losing Streak With 131-115 Win

The Milwaukee Bucks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 131-115 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, led by Kyle Kuzma’s season-high-matching 31 points. Despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and other key players, Milwaukee drilled a season-best 23 three-pointers and surged to a 77-52 halftime lead. Ryan Rollins added 21 points and 10 assists, while Chicago, missing Josh Giddey and coming off a busy trade day, was paced by Matas Buzelis’ 22 and Coby White’s 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game-Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks' Ryan Rollins tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game-Amir Coffey
Milwaukee Bucks' Amir Coffey shoots past Chicago Bulls' Isaac Okoro during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game-Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry fouls Milwaukee Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game-Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Yuki Kawamura during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game-Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry fouls Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game-Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks' Jericho Sims dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game-Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Jericho Sims during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game-Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Jericho Sims during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game-Coby White
Chicago Bulls' Coby White shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Jericho Sims during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game-Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu loses the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks' AJ Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game-Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu gets past Milwaukee Bucks' Amir Coffey during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
