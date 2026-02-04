NBA 2026: Milwaukee Bucks End Five-Game Losing Streak With 131-115 Win

Milwaukee Bucks' Ryan Rollins tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash

1/10 Milwaukee Bucks' Amir Coffey shoots past Chicago Bulls' Isaac Okoro during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash





2/10 Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry fouls Milwaukee Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash





3/10 Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Yuki Kawamura during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash





4/10 Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry fouls Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash





5/10 Milwaukee Bucks' Jericho Sims dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash





6/10 Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Jericho Sims during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash





7/10 Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Jericho Sims during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash





8/10 Chicago Bulls' Coby White shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Jericho Sims during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash





9/10 Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu loses the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks' AJ Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash





10/10 Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu gets past Milwaukee Bucks' Amir Coffey during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash





