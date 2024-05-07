Sports

Met Gala 2024, Athletes On Red Carpet: Check Out The Look Of Your Favourites

Check out the look of some of your favourite superstars at the Met Gala 2024 right here

AP Photos,X/@LGPA
Many superstar athletes have graced the event in the past and this year was no different. AP Photos,X/@LGPA
The Met Gala 2024 took place on Monday May 6 or May 7, Tuseday, if you go by the Indian Standard Time. (More Sports News)

One trend that has gone on in the event for some time now is the meet up of the sports and fashion industry. The biggest of sports superstars walking the red carpet in collaboration with the biggest of fashion brands always makes their fans look forward to what they wore.

Many superstar athletes have graced the event in the past and this year was no different.

Odell Beckham Jr, Serena Williams, her sister Venus, Lewis Hamilton Dwayne Wade and Nelly Korda were among the biggest names who walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday.

Angel Reese

Photo: AP/Evan Agostini
Serena Williams

Photo: AP/CJ Rivera
Lewis Hamilton

Photo: AP/Evan Agostini
Venus Williams

Photo: AP/Evan Agostini
Nelly Korda

Photo: X/LPGA
Dwayne Wade

Photo: AP/Evan Agostini
Odell Beckham Jr

Photo: AP/Evan Agostini
Ben Simmons

Photo: AP/Evan Agostini
