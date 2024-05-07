The Met Gala 2024 took place on Monday May 6 or May 7, Tuseday, if you go by the Indian Standard Time. (More Sports News)
One trend that has gone on in the event for some time now is the meet up of the sports and fashion industry. The biggest of sports superstars walking the red carpet in collaboration with the biggest of fashion brands always makes their fans look forward to what they wore.
Many superstar athletes have graced the event in the past and this year was no different.
Odell Beckham Jr, Serena Williams, her sister Venus, Lewis Hamilton Dwayne Wade and Nelly Korda were among the biggest names who walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday.