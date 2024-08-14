Medalists, from left, Iran's Amir Hossein Zare, silver, Georgia's Geno Petriashvili, gold, Turkey's Taha Akgul, Azerbaijan's Giorgi Meshvildishvili, bronze, stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for men's freestyle 125kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left, Iran's Rahman Amouzadkhalili, silver, Japan's Kotaro Kiyooka, gold, Puerto Rico's Sebastian Rivera, Albania's Islam Dudaev, bronze, stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for men's freestyle 65kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left, Albania's Chermen Valiev, bronze, Kyle Douglas Dake, of the United States, bronze, Uzbekistan's Razambek Salambekovich Jamalov, gold, Japan's Daichi Takatani, silver, pose during the medal ceremony for men's freestyle 74kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left, Aaron Marquel Brooks, of the United State, Greece's Dauren Kurugliev, bronze, Bulgaria's Magomed Ramazanov, gold, Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati, silver, pose during the medal ceremony for men's freestyle 86kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left, Spencer Richard Lee, of the United State, silver, Japan's Rei Higuchi, gold, India's Aman Aman, Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev, bronze, take a selfie on the podium during the medal ceremony for men's freestyle 57kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left, Georgia's Givi Matcharashvili, silver, Bahrain's Akhmed Tazhudinov, gold, Azerbaijan's Magomedkhan Magomedov, Iran's Amirali Azarpira, bronze, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for men's freestyle 97kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.