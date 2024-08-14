Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Men’s Freestyle Wrestling Medallists - In Pics

The wrestling competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games ran from August 5 to August 11 at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Champ de Mars. The weight categories in the men’s freestyle events were 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg and 125 kg. Japan won gold medals in 57 kg, 65 kg events, while Uzbekistan took gold in the 74 kg category. The 86 kg, 97 kg and 125 kg were won by Bulgaria, Bahrain and Georgia respectively.