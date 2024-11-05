Jockey Robbie Dolan kisses his trophy after winning the Melbourne Cup horse race on Knight's Choice at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia.
Jockey Robbie Dolan, center, along with trainers John Symons, right, and Sheila Laxon hold their trophies after winning the Melbourne Cup horse race with Knight's Choice at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia.
Knight's Choice is held by its jockey Robbie Dolan, left, after winning the Melbourne Cup horse race at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia.
Jockey Robbie Dolan celebrates after riding Knight's Choice to win the Melbourne Cup horse race at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia.
Jockey Robbie Dolan, left, celebrates with sfan after riding Knight's Choice to win the Melbourne Cup horse race at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia.
Knight's Choice, right, ridden by Robbie Dolan, crosses the finish line to win the Melbourne Cup horse race ahead of Warp Speed, ridden by Akira Sugawara, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia.
Knight's Choice, right, ridden by Robbie Dolan, crosses the finish line to win the Melbourne Cup horse race ahead of Warp Speed, ridden by Akira Sugawara, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia.
Knight's Choice, second right, ridden by Robbie Dolan, races to the finish line to win the Melbourne Cup horse race ahead of Warp Speed, center, ridden by Akira Sugawara, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia.
Knight's Choice, right, ridden by Robbie Dolan, races to finish to win the Melbourne Cup horse race at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia.
A woman wears a fascinator while attending the Flemington Racecourse before the running of the Melbourne Cup horse race in Melbourne, Australia.