Sports

Melbourne Cup: Knight's Choice Wins Prestigious Tournament - In Pics

The Australia-trained gelding Knight’s Choice has won the 164th running of Australia’s premier horse race the Melbourne Cup at odds of 80-1. The unfancied five-year-old was well back turning for home in the two-mile handicap at the Flemington racecourse. But Ireland-born jockey Robbie Dolan threaded a path through the field of 23 horses to win in a photo finish from the Japan-trained runner Warp Speed. The race has prizemoney of US$5.6 million and drew horses from Ireland, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.