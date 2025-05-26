Sports

Man Utd 2-0 Aston Villa: Red Devils Crash Unai Emery's Champions League Hopes

Manchester United scored twice late on their final day encounter to crash Aston Villa's party in the Premier League. A 2-0 loss in their final game of the season means Aston Villa will not be able to compete in the Champions League and will have to stay content with Europa League. Despite playing the entire second half with a man down, Villa stood tall before Diallo and Eriksen gave United a 2-0 victory.