The British billionaire has until February 17 to complete his purchase, although confirmation could come later than that.

In a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, United said the FA had given its approval for the deal to go ahead. League approval was confirmed on Monday.

Ratcliffe is one of Britain's richest people and the owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS. He agreed a deal to buy a stake in United in December after owners the Glazer family had put the club up for sale in 2022.

