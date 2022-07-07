Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Malaysia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters Quarterfinals; B Sai Praneeth Crashes Out

PV Sindhu, seeded seventh, made short work of China's Zhang Yi Man 21-12 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women's singles second round clash.

PV Sindhu meets her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight.
PV Sindhu meets her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 1:19 pm

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu cruised to the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with a facile straight-game win over China's Zhang Yi Man in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. (More Badminton News

The two-time Olympic medallist, who is seeded seventh, made short work of the world number 32, Yi Man 21-12 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women's singles second round clash.

However, a tough contest awaits the former World Champion, currently ranked seventh in the world, as she will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight.

Sindhu has a dismal 5-16 head-to-head record against the world No. 2, who had also beaten the Indian in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open last week.

Related stories

Malaysia Masters 2022 Badminton: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Enter 2nd Round; Saina Nehwal Bows Out

Live Streaming Of Malaysia Masters Badminton: Watch PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy Live

Pullela Gopichand To Speak With Park Tae Sang To Address PV Sindhu’s Issues Before Commonwealth Games 2022

In the men's singles contest, B Sai Praneeth lost two Li She Feng of China 14-21 17-21 in 42 minutes.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap will take the court.

Tags

Sports Badminton PV Sindhu Malaysia Masters Zhang Yi Man Kuala Lumpur Tai Tzu-ying B Sai Praneeth HS Prannoy Parupalli Kashyap India Badminton
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read