Monday, May 30, 2022
Maana Patel Records Best Indian Time In Women’s 100m Backstroke

In swimming, a timing is considered a national record when it has been achieved at the National Aquatic Championships. Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the 'Best Indian time'.

Maana Patel Records Best Indian Time In Women's 100m Backstroke
Maana Patel clocked 01:03.69 at 2022 Mare Nostrum-Canet improving on her personal best & best Indian time previously clocked in Belgrade. Twitter/@Media_SAI

Updated: 30 May 2022 8:25 pm

Indian Olympian Maana Patel set the 'Best Indian time' in the women's 100m backstroke event at the Canet leg of Mare Nostrum swimming meet in France. (More Sports News)

The 22-year-old swimmer from Gujarat, who had competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year, clocked 01:03.69, improving her personal best on Sunday night, which was the final day of the competition.

The previous 'Best Indian time' of 01:03.77 in the event was also under Maana's name, which she had previously clocked in Belgrade last year.

At the meet, Maana qualified 15th overall to qualify for the 'B' final, where she finished with a timing of 01:03:87.

In swimming, a timing is considered a national record when it has been achieved at the National Aquatic Championships. Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the 'Best Indian time'. 

