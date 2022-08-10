Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

LPL 2022: Rescheduled Lanka Premier League To Start On December 6

Lanka Premier League, originally for August 1 to 21, had been rescheduled last month due to the economic crisis engulfing Sri Lanka.

Jaffna Kings players after winning the LPL 2022 title.
Jaffna Kings players after winning the LPL 2022 title. Courtesy: Twitter (@PereraThisara)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 4:40 pm

The postponed Lanka Premier League (LPL) will now be held from December 6 to 23, the organisers have announced. (More Cricket News)

The T20 League which was originally slated to be played from August 1 to 21, had been rescheduled last month due to the economic crisis engulfing the island nation.

"It's my pleasure to announce that the LPL will be held from 6th to 23rd December," LPL tournament organiser Samantha Dodanwela was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

The league's promoters, IPG, also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Related stories

Asia Cup Cricket: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Back In India Squad - Check Full Squad

Asia Cup Cricket Fixtures Confirmed: India Vs Pakistan on August 28 - Check Full Schedule

LPL 2022: Lanka Premier League Postponed Due To Economic Crisis In Sri Lanka

Despite the economic crisis and political unrest, Sri Lanka had successfully hosted Australia for a month-long series in July.

However, the Asia Cup, to be played from August 27 to September 11 in the island nation, was moved to UAE.

A decision on the re-draft is yet to be taken.

"It is understood that the tournament organisers are deciding between two options: either holding a fresh draft, or going ahead with as many of the available players as possible with only the slots taken up by any unavailable foreign players being re-drafted," the report read.

Tags

Sports Cricket Lanka Premier League LPL 2022 T20 Cricket League Sri Lanka Samantha Dodanwela Asia Cup Cricket Sri Lanka Crisis
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read