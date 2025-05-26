Sports

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Reds Celebrate Premier League Title With Draw

Mohamed Salah scored his 29th goal of the season to help Liverpool end their Premier League winning campaign with a 1-1 draw. Palace took the lead thanks to an early goal and with Liverpool losing a man in the second half, things looked dificult for the champions. However, Salah found the net in the 85th minute to salvage a draw before the team celebrated with the Premier League trophy.