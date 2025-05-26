Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Reds Celebrate Premier League Title With Draw

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson holds the winner's trophy as he celebrates with the teammates after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, celebrates with his family after receiving the winner's trophy following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Fans react as Liverpool players celebrate with the winner's trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada, left, falls after he is fouled by Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada, right, is fouled by Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, left, and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, center, reacts as he watches the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold runs with the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, runs with the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.