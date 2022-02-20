Live Streaming, PSL 2022: Where To Watch Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United Match Live

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United face each other in their last league game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. (More Cricket News)

Sultans have confirmed themselves of a top finish in the table with 16 points to their credit and a net run rate of 1.226. Even if they lose the game against Islamabad on Sunday, it would not affect their entry to playoffs. However, the table-toppers would look to win the contest and advance to the next stage with added confidence.

On the other hand, Islamabad United are at the fourth spot in the points table. They need to win the game on Sunday to comfortably qualify for the playoffs, rather than relying on the result of the final league match of Quetta Gladiators.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 10 games against each other with Islamabad United winning 5 of them and Multan Sultans winning the rest 5. When the two sides had faced each other in the ongoing edition of PSL, Sultans had defeated Islamabad by 20 runs.

When is Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match?

The Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match is on February 20, 2022 (Sunday).

At what time Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match starts?

The Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match being played?

Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will live telecast Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match?

Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match?

The live streaming of Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match will be done via SonyLIV.