Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, PSL 2022: Where To Watch Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United Match Live

While Multan Sultans have already qualified for PSL 2022 playoffs, Islamabad United would need a win to confirm their berth.

Live Streaming, PSL 2022: Where To Watch Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United Match Live
Multan Sultans share a 5-5 head-to-head record against Islamabad United. Twitter/@multansultans

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 4:50 pm

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United face each other in their last league game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. (More Cricket News)

Sultans have confirmed themselves of a top finish in the table with 16 points to their credit and a net run rate of 1.226. Even if they lose the game against Islamabad on Sunday, it would not affect their entry to playoffs. However, the table-toppers would look to win the contest and advance to the next stage with added confidence.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG 2022 Cricket Matches

On the other hand, Islamabad United are at the fourth spot in the points table. They need to win the game on Sunday to comfortably qualify for the playoffs, rather than relying on the result of the final league match of Quetta Gladiators.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 10 games against each other with Islamabad United winning 5 of them and Multan Sultans winning the rest 5. When the two sides had faced each other in the ongoing edition of PSL, Sultans had defeated Islamabad by 20 runs.

When is Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match?

The Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match is on February 20, 2022 (Sunday).

At what time Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match starts?

The Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match being played?

Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will live telecast Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match?

Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match?

The live streaming of Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match will be done via SonyLIV.

Tags

Sports Cricket PSL 2022 Live Streaming Of PSL 2022 Pakistan Super League 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) Multan Sultans Islamabad United Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans Mohammad Rizwan Asif Ali New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Concludes: Ending Safe But Odd Global Moment

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Concludes: Ending Safe But Odd Global Moment

Strandja Memorial Boxing: Indian Pugilists Handed Tricky Draws; Nikhat Zareen Starts In Quarters

Wriddhiman Saha Threatened By A ‘Journalist’; Shares Screenshot Of WhatsApp Chat

Beijing Winter Olympics: Outrage In Taiwan As Huang Yu-ting Trains In 'Chinese Suit,' PM Wants Athlete Punished

Rustam Akramov, Former India Football Coach Who Introduced Bhaichung Bhutia, Dies At 73

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

A ferry is on fire at the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece.

Greece Ferry Fire

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, in Mumbai.

Remembering The Maratha Chieftain

PM meets Afghanistan Sikh-Hindu Delegation, at his residence, in New Delhi on February 19, 2022.

Electoral Compulsions?

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down