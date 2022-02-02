Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 9 Live

Former champions and one of the most consistent sides in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators will Lahore Qalandars in match nine of 2022 season in Karachi on Wednesday. Qalandars, by the way, are probably the worst-performing team in Pakistan's premier T20 cricket league. (More Cricket News)

Peshawar Zalmi, the runners-up last season, started PSL 7 with a five-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators but lost the second match against Islamabad United by nine wickets. Qalandars, the runners-up in 2020, started the season with a five-wicket defeat against defending champions Sultan Multans but won their second match against Karachi Kings by six wickets.

Zalmi chased down a target of 191 runs against Gladiators with Hussain Talat hitting a 29-ball 52. Veteran Shoaib Malik remained unbeaten on 48 off 32. But against Islamabad, they failed to defend 168/6. In the match, Sherfane Rutherford scored a blistering 70 off 46.

Qalandars set a 207-run target in their opener against Sultans with opener Fakhar Zaman hitting 76 off 35 balls. But they failed to defend it as Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan hit 83 and 69 in a sensational 150-run opening stand. Zaman then hit a century (106 off 60) to help Qalandars chase down Kings' 170/7 in their second match.

Head-to-head

This will be the 14th meeting between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars, including a play-off clash in the 2020 season. Zalmi lead the head-to-head record 8-5. But last season, Qalandars won both the meetings.

Both the teams have two points each, but Lahore Qalandars are fourth in the PSL 2022 table thanks to their superior net run-rate (+0.106) as against Peshawar Zalmi's -1.052. Zalmi are fifth.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 9 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

Date: February 2 (Wednesday), 2022

Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Peshawar Zalmi (vs Islamabad United): Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Patrick Brown.

Lahore Qalandars (vs Karachi Kings): Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Patrick Brown, Sameen Gul, Kamran Akmal, Hazratullah Zazai, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin.

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Ben Dunk (wk), Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Dean Foxcroft, Matty Potts, Maaz Khan, Akif Javed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Syed Faridoun.