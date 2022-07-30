Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, First T20: How To Watch ZIM Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

High after qualifying for T20 World Cup 2022, Zimbabwe face Bangladesh in the first of three games on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club. The ZIM vs BAN first T20 will be live streamed in India from 4:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh first T20 scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. The T20 series between the two sides would be vital for their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup later this year.

Zimbabwe recently punched their ticket to Australia by winning the T20 World Cup Qualifier B tournament by beating Papua New Guinea in the semifinal clash earlier this month. In the final, Zimbabwe defeated Netherlands and now hope for a winning start.

On the other hand, Bangladesh ended their West Indies with a 3-0 ODI series win earlier this month. Bangladesh had lost the T20 series against West Indies. Against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh will be led by new captain Nurul Hasan after Bangladesh Cricket Board decided to give Mahmudullah rest.

Mahmudullah has been struggling with form too. According to reports, premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is likely to be appointed to be Bangladesh captain in the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Bangladesh have used ten different opening pairs in their last 29 T20s. Mustafizur Rahman's 66 matches makes him the most experienced T20 player among the two teams.

Head-To-Head

Bangladesh have met Zimbabwe 16 times in T20s winning 11 of them. Zimbabwe won five games.

When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh First T20 Live In India?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh first T20 will be streamed live in the FanCode app in India from 4:30 PM IST.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Roy Kaia

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Munim Shahriar