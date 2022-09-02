Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Watch PAK Vs HK Group A Cricket Match Live

After losing to India, both Pakistan and Hong Kong will fight for the final Asia Cup 2022 Super Four spot in Group A on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. India have already made it to the next round by the virtue of their two wins. (More Cricket News)

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022, Group A fixture can be live in India from 7:30 PM IST. The winner of the match will join India in Super Four. The Pakistan vs Hong Kong scorecard can be found HERE and the ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

Pakistan were undone by the short balls from the Indians that restricted them to just 147. Against an inexperienced Hong Kong bowling line-up, Pakistan batters need to make most of the opportunity especially the middle order.

However, Pakistan will be pondering over the chances of Naseem Shah who impressed on his debut but pulled up his hamstring. In case he misses out, Mohammad Hasnain will come in his place. On the other, Hong Kong showed against India they aren’t here to enjoy.

On the other hand, Hong Kong aren’t to be taken lightly Despite being thrashed by Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, Hong Kong batters put a great show with the bat against a world class bowling attack and finished at 152/5.

The likes of Babar Hayat and Kinchit Shah were among runs and the top order of Nizakat Khan and Yasim Murtaza will also look for a positive start. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan too have booked their spots in Super 4 round.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Head-To-Head

Pakistan will be playing Hong Kong for the first time in T20s.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Match Details

Match: PAK vs HK, 6th Match, Group A;

Date: September 2 (Friday), 2022;

Time: 7:30 PM IST/6:00 PM Local;

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

How To Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup 2022 in India. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match from 7:30 PM IST. DD Sports will also live telecast the Asia Cup 2022. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Hong Kong will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elsewhere...

Afghanistan: Ariana TV; Australia: YuppTV; Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Channel 9, BTV National; Canada: YuppTV; Hong Kong: Star Sports; MENA Countries: OSN Sports; New Zealand: YuppTV; Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports; South Africa: SuperSport; Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye); UK And USA: Hotstar.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

Hong Kong: Babar Hayat, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Kinchit Shah, Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie, Haroon Arshad, Aftab Hussain, Ehsan Khan, Dhananjay Rao, Ayush Shukla, Wajid Shah, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal