Live Streaming Of Pakistan's Matches At Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Full Schedule, Squad, Live Telecast Details

A very talented Pakistan team will hope to make it big at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. All the Pakistan matches will be telecast live. Fans can also stream the matches live online. (More Cricket News)

Unlike their male counterparts, the Pakistan women's cricket team has only managed to make fleeting appearances on the world stage and with very disappointing results. But this time, Bismah Maroof & Co are aiming big.

Pakistan are one of the eight teams vying for the Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand as the 12th edition of cricket's oldest tournament kicks off on March 6. Other teams are: Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies. Only three teams -- Australia, England and New Zealand -- have previously won the trophy.

How To Watch Pakistan Matches

Star Sports Network has the right to telecast ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan. And the channels are - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Live streaming of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan can stream live on Yupp TV.

In Pakistan, fans can watch ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 PTV Sports and Asports.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 - Pakistan Schedule

Pakistan, competing in their fifth World Cup, start their campaign with a mouth-watering clash against India. It will be followed by matches against Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, England and New Zealand in the group stage.

March 6, 6.30 AM: Pakistan vs India, Tauranga;

March 8, 6.30 AM: Australia vs Pakistan, Mount Maunganui;

March 11, 6.30 AM: Pakistan vs South Africa, Mount Maunganui;

March 14, 2.30 AM: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Hamilton;

March 21, 6.30 AM: West Indies vs Pakistan, Hamilton;

March 24, 6.30 AM: England vs Pakistan, Wellington;

March 26, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Wellington;

What Are Pakistan's Chances At ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022?

Pakistan are not the favourites. But they can upset a few top teams and make the semis. But for that, they will need to finish as one of the top fours. A good start, possibly a win against India in their opener, could well serve as a springboard for Pakistan.

Pakistan's Past Performances

Pakistan are yet to make the knock-outs in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. After making their debut in 1997, Pakistan missed the next two editions in 2000 and 2005. They had finished 11th (1997), 5th (2009), 8th (2013) and

8th (2017).

Key Players

Bismah Maroof : The skipper, despite her lack of action, remains the most important player in the side. The 30-year-old batter, who's back to lead the side after her maternity break, can be an inspiration for the team.

Nida Dar : Probably the best player in Pakistan, the all-rounder can be lethal with both and ball. And she has the experience too. For Pakistan to make a mark in the tournament, Dar will need to turn up.

Diana Baig : The right-arm pacer from Gilgit is known for her tenacity. With 24 wickets in 19 ODIs since 2019, the 26 -year-old will be the key bowler for Pakistan.

Squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.