Live Streaming Of Novak Djokovic Vs Tim Van Rijthoven: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Fourth Round Match Live

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face Dutch youngster Tim van Rijthoven in the men’s singles fourth round at Wimbledon 2022 for a place in the quarterfinals on Sunday. The Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven encounter will be telecast live in India. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court on Friday. The six-time Wimbledon champion has won the past three men’s singles titles at the All England Club.

The Serbian, who was thrown out of Australia for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, was made to roil hard before getting past South Korean Kwon Soon-woo in the first round. Against Kokkinakis, Djokovic had it easy.

On the other hand, Van Rijthoven road this far hasn’t been a bed of roses. The Dutchman was made to toil hard against Federico Delbonis of Argentina in the opening round before he upset higher-ranked Reilly Opelka in the next.

In the third round, Van Rijthoven had it easy against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia to set up a date with top-seeded Serbian. The 25-year-old is playing his first main draw in a Grand Slam after failing to qualify for the Australian Open and French Open and he has already impressed everyone.

Head-To-Head

Ranked 104th in the world, Tim van Rijthoven will be facing No.3, Novak Djokovic, for the first time in his career. Djokovic, who lost to rival Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals, is seeking his 21st career Grand Slam, equal with Swiss great Roger Federer. Only Nadal is ahead with 22.

Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven, Wimbledon 2022 Match Details

Match: Gentlemen's singles, the fourth-round match between Novak Djokovic and Tim van Rijthoven;

Date: July 3, 2022;

Time: 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

How To Watch Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven, Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven, tennis match live. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.