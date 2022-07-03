Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Novak Djokovic Vs Tim Van Rijthoven: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Fourth Round Match Live

Tim van Rijthoven is meeting Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career. Get live streaming details of Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven, Wimbledon 2022 tie.

Novak Djokovic is chasing his fourth straight Wimbledon title.
Novak Djokovic is chasing his fourth straight Wimbledon title. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 12:57 pm

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face Dutch youngster Tim van Rijthoven in the men’s singles fourth round at Wimbledon 2022 for a place in the quarterfinals on Sunday. The Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven encounter will be telecast live in India. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court on Friday. The six-time Wimbledon champion has won the past three men’s singles titles at the All England Club.

The Serbian, who was thrown out of Australia for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, was made to roil hard before getting past South Korean Kwon Soon-woo in the first round. Against Kokkinakis, Djokovic had it easy.

On the other hand, Van Rijthoven road this far hasn’t been a bed of roses. The Dutchman was made to toil hard against Federico Delbonis of Argentina in the opening round before he upset higher-ranked Reilly Opelka in the next.

Related stories

Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Italian Lorenzo Sonego To Advance Into Fourth Round

Wimbledon 2022: Iga Swiatek Stunned By Alize Cornet In Third Round

Wimbledon 2022: Tamara Korpatsch Tests Positive For OVID-19

In the third round, Van Rijthoven had it easy against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia to set up a date with top-seeded Serbian. The 25-year-old is playing his first main draw in a Grand Slam after failing to qualify for the Australian Open and French Open and he has already impressed everyone.

Head-To-Head

Ranked 104th in the world, Tim van Rijthoven will be facing No.3, Novak Djokovic, for the first time in his career. Djokovic, who lost to rival Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals, is seeking his 21st career Grand Slam, equal with Swiss great Roger Federer. Only Nadal is ahead with 22.

Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven, Wimbledon 2022 Match Details

Match: Gentlemen's singles, the fourth-round match between Novak Djokovic and Tim van Rijthoven;

Date: July 3, 2022;

Time: 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

How To Watch Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven, Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven, tennis match live. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Sports Tennis Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Wimbledon Roger Federer Tim Van Rijthoven Australia Open 2022 French Open Live Streaming
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read